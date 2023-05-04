Video: Slowly trending drier (5-4-23)

Reuters

Bullish Canadian dollar bets have been raised despite an expected global economic slowdown that could cloud the near-term outlook, with analysts in a Reuters poll saying the currency's current level doesn't reflect its fair value. The median forecast of nearly 40 currency analysts was for the loonie to strengthen to 1.345 per U.S. dollar in three months compared to 1.350 in last month's forecast. Measures of fair value include purchasing power parity (PPP) - the exchange rate that equalises the purchasing power of separate currencies.