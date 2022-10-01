Video shows Ukraine soldiers at town of Lyman

STORY: A video posted on social media by the Ukrainian president's chief of staff purports to show Ukrainian soldiers waving the national flag on the outskirts of the eastern town of Lyman, a longtime Russia bastion.

Kyiv says its forces have encircled the city, which is a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region.

The capture of Lyman would be a major setback for Russia, which moved to annex four regions, including Donetsk, after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson said the capture of Lyman would allow Kyiv to advance into the Luhansk region, whose full capture Moscow announced at the beginning of July after weeks of slow, grinding advances.

Latest Stories

  • Latvia's election tests loyalties of ethnic-Russian voters

    HELSINKI (AP) — Neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine helped shape the general election held Saturday in Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority are likely to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will preoccupy the next government. Several polls showed the center-right New Unity party of Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins emerging as the top vote-getter, with up to 20% support. Karins, who became head of Latvia's government i

  • Rarely Seen Vintage Photos of Celebrity Christenings

    See the christening ceremonies of Lucille Ball's son, John F. Kennedy's godson, Mick Jagger's daughters, Prince William, and more.

  • Another construction setback for Tacoma Link extension. When will it finish?

    “It really feels like they don’t know what they’re doing,” said one person whose business was being affected by construction.

  • Safety deposit boxes headed toward extinction at Chase

    NEW YORK (AP) — You'll no longer be able to store your precious coins, jewelry and paperwork at JPMorgan Chase & Co., as the bank has stopped opening new safety deposit boxes for customers. A spokesman for the bank said Chase decided late last year to stop offering new deposit boxes to customers as a “business decision” but declined to share specifics. Customers who have a box with Chase will be able to keep the box as long as the branch stays open, but they will not be able to open a new one at

  • Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day

    Two small Taiwanese groups at far ends of the debate over relations with Beijing marked China's national day on Saturday with flag raisings and flag burnings, very opposite responses at a time of rising tension over the Taiwan Strait. Oct. 1 marks when Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic of China in 1949, with the defeated Republic of China government fleeing to Taiwan at the end of that year and where it remains to this day, neither recognising the other. China's national day is not officially marked in any way in democratically-governed Taiwan, which celebrates its national day, the founding of the Republic of China, on Oct. 10.

  • Italy's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Eni said it would not receive any of the gas it had requested from Russia's Gazprom for delivery on Saturday, but the firms said they were working to fix this. Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point will be at zero for Oct. 1, Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, said in a statement on its website. Moscow and several European countries, including Germany, have been at loggerheads over the supply of natural gas from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • Ukraine says troops closing in on key Russian-held stronghold of Lyman

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian troops have captured two villages that lie very close to the eastern Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, officials said on Friday, in the clearest sign yet the town could soon fall. Lyman, in the Donetsk region, has served for months as a logistics and transport hub anchoring Russian operations in the north of the region. In an evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked troops for capturing the village of Yampil, around 12 km (7.5 miles) southeast of Lyman.

  • A lesson from 'Reaganomics': The collision of theory and reality could prove fatal for PM Liz Truss and Tory party

    In his book on the failure of Ronald Reagan's economic revolution, the US president's one-time guru David Stockman wrote that the only thing worse than short-termism in politics is ideological hubris in government. The so-called "father of Reaganomics", Stockman was a key part of an economic overhaul that has some eerie echoes of the current UK government strategy - not least tax cuts, supply-side reforms and spending cuts.

  • Several German embassies see surge in Russians asking about visas

    Germany's embassies in countries neighbouring Russia have seen a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, a source from the German foreign ministry said on Friday. "We can confirm a sharp increase in the number of enquiries sent to our foreign missions in the region, particularly by e-mail and telephone," the source told Reuters. In some cases, people were going to the embassies in person.

  • Crowds gather at King’s Cross to protest energy costs

    Crowds gather at King’s Cross Station in central London to protest against spiralling energy costs. One organisation called ‘Don’t Pay UK’ is calling on a million people to withhold payments to their energy companies, as the price cap rises today, despite intervention by the government.

  • Dysfunction in Texas AG’s office as Paxton seeks third term

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s staff this month quietly dropped a series of human trafficking and child sexual assault cases after losing track of one of the victims, a stumble in open court emblematic of broader dysfunction inside one of America’s most prominent law offices. The Republican has elevated his national profile in recent years, energizing the right by rushing into contentious court battles that have affected people far beyond Texas. An Associated Press investigation found Paxton and his deputies have sought to turn cases to political advantage or push a broader political agenda, including staff screenings of a debunked film questioning the 2020 election.

  • Trump is accused of stonewalling rape accuser to avoid Oct. 19 deposition

    The writer suing Donald Trump for defamation after he denied having raped her in the mid-1990s accused the former U.S. president of stonewalling and trying to avoid a scheduled deposition as he tries to delay the case indefinitely. In a letter filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan, a lawyer for E. Jean Carroll also said Trump was "mistaken" in arguing that the lawsuit should be dismissed altogether because the U.S. government, and not he, was the proper defendant. Trump sought to put Carroll's case on hold on Wednesday, after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan left it to a Washington, D.C., appeals court to decide whether Trump acted as president when he branded Carroll a liar in 2019.

  • The reconciliation project is making progress — but not quickly enough for many

    While Canada's reconciliation project with Indigenous people is showing signs of progress, it's moving much slower than many had hoped. When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its final report in 2015, it came with 94 calls to action demanding action by governments across Canada on a wide range of reconciliation initiatives. Seven years later, only about 10 per cent of those calls have been fully answered. CBC is tracking that progress for readers with its interactive website Beyon

  • Stories that made us smile this week

    STORY: Stories that made us smile1// ‘’Hi guys!”’Lebanon’s two-year-old chef took TikTok by storm‘Chef Popo’ and his mom have over one million followers on the platform(Cybele el Haddad, Liam el Haddad’s mother)"I put on the camera and he started talking to the camera. I was surprised because I didn't expect him to be that cute and friendly on camera. Surely, he is a baby, all babies are cute, but him standing, talking and explaining how the recipe works, this is a skill he has that not everyone has, and this is what also made our content successful."2//Portuguese soccer legend Luis Figo played a ‘zero gravity’ matchand scored a goal in the Guinness World Record-setting game played at 20,230 feet3//This is the world’s tallest catIt holds the Guinness World Record, measuring 47.83 cm (18.8 inches)4//88-year-old Ibrahim Kalesic showcased his fitness regime(Ibrahim Kalesic, Skydiver)"I am officially the oldest active skydiver in Europe. My wish is to jump for another 10 years to set a Guinness World record."Location: Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina"Many are surprised that at my age, 88, I jump. It's a sensation. Wherever I go, they gladly welcome me."

  • The US Navy said 'traces' of jet fuel were found in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. A sailor says the problem was way worse.

    "We were exposed to an unhealthy amount" of jet fuel, a sailor told Insider, adding that they believe the seriousness of the situation was downplayed.

  • Princess Mary of Denmark Reacts to Queen's 'Difficult Decision' to Remove Grandchildren's Titles

    Although the change does not apply to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's four children, she revealed, "We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes"

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.