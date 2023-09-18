Video shows tornado in French countryside

Storyful
Nearly 130,000 people were without power in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, September 16, a Nova Scotia Power outage map showed, as Post Tropical Cyclone Lee brought high winds and flooding to the region.Lee made landfall on Nova Scotia’s Long Island at around 4 pm AST on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.Wind warnings were in effect for the Maritimes region of Canada, with gusts of up to 100 kmh, Environment Canada said. A Hurricane Watch was also issued for several counties, including Halifax, on Friday.Video filmed by Carrie Ryan shows flooding on Nova Scotia’s South Shore on Saturday. Credit: Carrie Ryan via Storyful