New Video Shows Suspect in Paint Attack on George Floyd Statue

Newly released footage from New York City’s subway system gives a closer look at the yet-to-be-identified person whom police suspect hurled paint over a memorial statue of George Floyd in Union Square on Saturday morning, October 3.

This video, released just over one week later, on October 11, shows the suspect pass through a subway turnstile wearing a bright green top, dark beanie, a dark green unbuttoned shirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes. They are also carrying a light green rucksack and a skateboard. Police appealed to the public for help identifying the person.

Video previously released by police on Sunday, October 4, showed a person of the same description hurling paint over the George Floyd bust at Union Square as they passed on a skateboard. Nearby busts of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police in 2020, did not appear to be defaced.

The defacing of the statue at its new Union Square location occurred two days after it was unveiled there. It was also the second time the statue had been defaced, having been vandalized in late June at its previous location at Brooklyn’s Flatbush Junction. On that occasion, four suspects spray-painted the name of a white supremacist group on Floyd’s head and covered up text on the statue’s pedestal, according to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

The NYPD said the suspect in the Union Square incident was wanted for criminal mischief.

The footage released earlier showing the suspect throwing paint on the statue was also released through the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force, though police did not indicate if the individual was suspected of a hate crime. Credit: NYPD via Storyful