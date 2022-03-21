Video Shows Strike on Shopping Mall in Kyiv

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) said a strike hit a mall in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district on Sunday night, March 20, causing a fire inside the mall and parking lot.

Footage posted by the SES in the early hours of Monday shows the moment the strike hits the Retroville mall. Later in the footage, a man is pulled from the rubble as crews continue rescue operations.

As of Monday morning, the SES said it was gathering information about possible victims following the strike. Credit: SES Ukraine via Storyful