CBC

The Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) in Atlin, B.C, is asking all hunters to avoid hunting on their traditional territory this season.On Monday, the First Nation released a statement saying the request was made in good faith, in an effort to "take serious action to protect vulnerable moose populations on their territories."Logan Law, a TRTFN citizen and hunter, said that she respects the request, however hunting is a traditional right and way of life for her family. "Unfortunately, I stil