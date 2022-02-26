Video Shows Missile Striking Residential Building in Kyiv

A missile struck a residential building in southwestern Kyiv on Saturday morning, February 26. The building is located less than two miles from Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

Emergency services said six people were injured in the incident, which occurred during intense fighting between Ukranian and Russian troops in the city.

Security camera video released by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, shows the moment of the strike. Credit: Vitali Klitschko via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]

