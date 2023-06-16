Video shows FedEx driver dancing after damaging package

Neighbors in Havre de Grace complain that a FedEx driver has been mishandling their packages, damaging them. One resident finally caught it on camera. The video shows the driver tossing the package on the front porch of Shantel Thompson's home. Then, he turns around and does a dance. "I was livid. My blood was kind of boiling. I run a small business and I had orders to fill, and the fact that he did that was really disrespectful and hurtful to me," Thompson said.