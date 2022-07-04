Video shows families running as gunfire rings out at July 4th parade

STORY: Six people were killed and at least 16 hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday (July 4), officials said, as panicked spectators fled the scene.

The shooting comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans, after a massacre on May 24 killed 19 school children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the May 14 attack that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.