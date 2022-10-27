Video shows Donetsk police deliver aid to residents

STORY: The footage showed the city's residents queuing up to receive aid packages, and the sick and injured were taken away for further treatment.

Many homes have been bombed damaged or are covered with bullet holes, some had craters in the gardens of destroyed houses.

Parts of Donetsk are Russian occupied having been captured by Moscow-backed separatists in 2014.

Russia moved to annex the region after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments.