Video Shows Damage to Kyiv Residential Tower

Video from downtown Kyiv showed the lasting extensive damage to a large apartment tower in the heart of the city that was hit by Russian strikes.

Video posted to Instagram by Marina Fedoriaka on April 8 showed the massive hole in a large apartment building near Sikorsky International Airport that was hit early in the conflict.

Russian forces have pulled back from an advance on the Ukrainian capital, but residents are still uncovering destruction and recovering bodies from the city’s suburbs.

The video shows damage to the upper floors of a building hit on February 26. Credit: Marina Fedoriaka via Storyful