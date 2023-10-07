Video shows arrest of Tupac's murder suspect

STORY: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the footage to Reuters on Friday.

Davis, who remains in custody without bond, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury last week and arrested for Shakur's drive-by shooting death, a long-unsolved crime that became a defining moment in the history of rap music.

Davis was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in leading a group of men to kill Shakur in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas strip.