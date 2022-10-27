Video shows 100-person brawl break out on UC Davis campus during controversial speaker event
Video taken the night of a 100-person brawl during a UC Davis event featuring a conservative speaker shows barriers thrown at people and tense words exchanged between opposing groups. Around 100 students and community members were protesting a controversial speaker who was being hosted at the university by the conservative and liberation organization "Turning Point USA," which has a chapter on campus. According to UC Davis TPUSA Chapter Vice President Luke Shalz, Stephen Davis was set to speak at the organization's event. Davis identifies online as the "MAGA Hulk."