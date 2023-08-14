Video: Showers Tuesday and Wednesday (08-14-23)
Tyler times out the showers and shows which areas will see the most rain.
Tyler times out the showers and shows which areas will see the most rain.
Noah Tomkinson, 19, his brother Milo, 13, and their mother had to flee from their Lahaina home as the Maui wildfires grew worryingly close.
A building ridge could allow the country to see its first 40-degree reading of the year by Monday afternoon
The last time methane in the air rose so fast, Greenland warmed by 10°C within decades.
While in the upright position, the sun bear at the Tha Lat Open Zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, appears to wave and nod at guests
A rescue team worked to help a humpback whale that was towing an anchor and rope off Australia’s Gold Coast on Monday, August 14.Crews from the Sea World Rescue team successfully disentangled the whale from the equipment east of Surfers Paradise.Sea World told Storyful it was a “challenging operation,” as the whale was swimming at a pace of 8-10 knots.“The highly trained Sea World Foundation team managed to grapple a large buoy onto the trailing rope which put enough pressure to remove the anchor and rope from the whale’s tail fluke,” Sea World said.The whale continued its migration with only minimal superficial wounds to its tail, according to Sea World. Credit: Sea World via Storyful
Satellite images and before-and-after pictures show extent of damage to town of Lahaina on Maui.
Widespread rain with the risk for thunderstorms track into southern Ontario Monday night, with the chance for heavy precipitation in some areas
"We’re happy to see the police charging something else besides criminal behavior," a Ford spokesman said.
Wildlife officials estimate the bear was a cub or yearling.
VANCOUVER — Wildfire crews battling several major blazes around British Columbia had a busy but not overwhelming weekend, although the BC Wildfire Service says challenging conditions could arrive within days as heat and powerful winds settle over the southern half of the province. The wildfire service is reporting about 375 fires around B.C., with about 11 recorded since midday Sunday and another 11 still ranked as fires of note, meaning they are highly visible or threaten people or property. On
Follow live updates about wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, destroying a historic town and forcing evacuations. The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the island chain, was partly to blame for strong winds that initially drove the flames, knocking out power and grounding firefighting helicopters. FEDS ROLL OUT ADDITIONAL AID PROGRAMS Federal officials say more than 3,000 people in Maui have registered for various kinds of federal a
The small black bear entered a Colorado home and scratched the elderly resident
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two ares of low pressure that could develop in the next seven days.
Torrential rains have led to landslides, cloudbursts and heavy flooding in Himachal Pradesh state.
A protracted heat wave expected to last most of the coming week got underway in British Columbia on Sunday as provincial officials warned residents to brace for the potential effects of the sustained stretch of sweltering temperatures. Heat warnings from Environment Canada blanketed much the southern coast of B.C. on Sunday, with more expected to take effect in the Interior and beyond on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to soar into the high 30s in some regions, prompting Emergency Management M
Fire crews used specialist equipment to a rescue a fox who had gotten its head stuck in a small hole in Birmingham, England, on August 11.Footage and images released by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) show the animal being freed from metal flooring in the Bordesley Green area.The RSPCA said animal rescue officer Cara Gibbon called on the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service after being unable to free the fox on arrival.“I was becoming increasingly concerned for the fox and we needed to get her out as quickly as possible. We will always try and rescue animals ourselves but there are occasions where we need the fire and rescue service as they have specialist equipment to help in these situations,” she said in a press release. “It was a great rescue with a happy ending and it is exactly why I do this job.”The fox had no injuries but was taken to a wildlife hospital for a checkup before being released back into the wild, the RSPCA said. Credit: RSPCA via Storyful
MONTREAL — Quebec Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said Monday he agrees with Hydro-Québec's decision to study a possible reopening of the province's only nuclear power plant. Fitzgibbon was reacting to last week's news that the power utility is looking into restarting the Gentilly-2 reactor in Bécancour, Que., as a response to growing energy demand. He told reporters in Montreal that as Quebec moves away from fossil fuels, all alternative sources of energy should be studied. It would be "irres
VANCOUVER — Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat. The call comes as a heat wave blankets much of the province, raising memories of the deadly 2021 heat dome event. It isn't expected to get as hot this week, but the advocates say municipalities need to ensure that tenants don't face deadly risks of overheating in their homes. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city has n
A governor of a western Russian region blamed a Ukrainian drone for damage to an apartment building in the city of Belgorod on Sunday, after Russia's defence ministry said air defences shot down at least four Ukrainian drones in the west of the country. "State of emergency in Belgorod," Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod governor, said on his Telegram channel, where he shared images of smashed windows and shattered building tiles at a multi-story building, as well as a fragment with concentric blue and yellow circles the color of the Ukrainian flag.
Climate change is making its mark on real estate. Weather-related issues such as rising temperatures, increasingly violent storms and unprecedented wildfires are causing people to think twice about...