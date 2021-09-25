VIDEO: Showers and downpours Saturday night

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried was absolutely brilliant at just the right time for the Atlanta Braves. Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday to split an unusual night of baseball. A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was