VIDEO: Showers and downpours Saturday night

Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto's postseason hopes as the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night.
The NBA denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.
Day 1 of the Ryder Cup ended with the U.S. in control, but Europe lurking.
"I think at this point, it's just no one knows when you're dealing with a recovery from an ACL, the timeframe."
The Toronto Blue Jays will get a home-field advantage boost when they return to Rogers Centre next week.
Jordan Clarkson confirmed he attended "a lot" of Jazz games last season.
Another one of the NHL's unvaccinated players has spoken out.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
"Tulo, Arenado, I met all those guys when I was young so they all had a huge impact on my game."
There's an extra day of playoff football in the first round this season. But is that a good thing?
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Jon Jones is attending a UFC Hall of Fame event in Las Vegas.
Teams with run differentials like the 2021 Blue Jays don't miss the playoffs. Ever.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
After a week of Champions League and Premier League drama, England's top flight is back again for more action this weekend. Headlining Matchday 6 is a showdown between two of the top clubs in the country and the small matter of a North London Derby.
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ RED-HOT REDBIRDS The soaring Cardinals will try for a franchise-record 15th consecutive victory when they play the Cubs at Wrigley Field. St. Louis swept a doubleheader from Chicago on Friday, equaling a 14-game run by the team in July 1935. The winning streak has rocketed the Cardinals into control of the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia by five games. Left-hander Jon Lester (7-6, 4.59 ERA) is slated to pitch for St. Louis against
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried was absolutely brilliant at just the right time for the Atlanta Braves. Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday to split an unusual night of baseball. A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and became the first Athletics pitcher in 20 years to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, helping Oakland pound the Houston Astros 14-2 on Friday night to support its slim playoff hopes. Starling Marte had four hits and four RBIs as the A’s snapped a four-game skid. Oakland began the day four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in front of the A’s. Matt Olson drove i
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and the streaking Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 Friday night to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase. Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made an unconventional move. They walked Shohei Ohtani intentionally with nobody on and one out, putting the potential tying run on base. Ohtani advanced to third on Phil Gosselin’s double, and an intentional walk to
VANCOUVER — A last-minute touchdown by quarterback Cody Fajardo gave the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 31-24 road victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday. Fajardo scored on a quarterback sneak on third down with two seconds left on the clock, clinching a back-and-forth game between the two sides. Damon Webb poured salt in the Lions’ wounds, recovering a fumble by B.C. wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and darting into the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. Fajardo threw for 279 yards, one touchdow