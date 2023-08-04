Video: Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for NH
Hayley LaPoint has a forecast update.
Lingering storms will rumble through Ontario and Quebec overnight Thursday, with a renewed storm risk developing during the day Friday
A line of storms associated with a low-pressure system will bring threats for large hail, intense rainfall, and even some rotation across parts of northern Ontario Wednesday
Owen Rose said his "worst fears were realized" as he watched an out-of-control wildfire creep over a ridge and race toward Gun Lake in southern British Columbia, destroying about a dozen properties in its path. "It was shocking to see how fast it was coming down and then it hit a little cabin, or a boathouse, and it hit another little structure and the trees were candling around it before the smoke became really intense," he said in an interview Tuesday. Flames from the lightning-caused Downton
OTTAWA — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area Thursday evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says eve
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese flood victims in hard hit areas of northern China have taken aim at a key Communist Party official, saying he sacrificed their safety to protect President Xi Jinping’s flagship projects.Most Read from BloombergTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenElon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer’S&P 500 Wipes Out Almost 1% Gain; Bond Yields Drop: Markets WrapApple Faces Longest Sales Drop in Decades as iPhone SlumpsQQQ Churns in Late Hours on Apple, A
A winter heat wave bringing historically high temperatures to Chile is a "window" to an increasingly warm future, according to scientists. Globally, July was already the hottest month on record and the first days of August brought a heat wave to parts of northern and central Chile, bringing springlike weather to the capital in the dead of the Southern Hemisphere winter. "In a way, this is a window into the future, we are seeing conditions that are going to normalize," said Martin Jacques, a climatologist and professor at Chile's University of Concepcion.
The Chilean Andes and Etzikom, Alta., recently recorded a temperature reading of 39.8°C. What makes this so strange is how Chile was able to tie Canada's national hot spot this year while being in the complete opposite season
Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record as the weeks-long devastation continues.
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
A woman has been flown to hospital after she was attacked by otters while river rafting with two friends in the Montana wilderness.
Typhoon Doksuri has triggered flash flooding in China, killing at least 22 people, and displacing more than 1.2 million residents from their homes. It's the country's worst flooding in decades. Dawna Friesen shows you the heart-stopping moment a car plummeted off a collapsed bridge; while Mike Armstrong reports on the rescues, and the logistical problems crews face.
NEW YORK (AP) — There could be a new contender for heaviest animal to ever live. While today's blue whale has long held the title, scientists have dug up fossils from an ancient giant that could tip the scales. Researchers described the species — named Perucetus colossus, or “the colossal whale from Peru” — in the journal Nature on Wednesday. Each vertebra weighs over 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and its ribs measure nearly 5 feet (1.4 meters) long. “It’s just exciting to see such a giant animal t
The main contractor in charge of constructing the Site C hydroelectric dam project near Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. has been hit with a $1.1 million fine for dumping contaminated drainage water into the Peace River.The penalty was imposed after Peace River Hydro Partners pleaded guilty in provincial court in Fort St. John on Monday to depositing a deleterious substance into fish-bearing waters, a violation of the federal Fisheries Act, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada,Th
SPATA, Greece (AP) — At first sight, Tiembe studies his frozen breakfast with hesitation: Chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice. The 15-year-old Angolan lion eventually licks the ice before gnawing free pieces of meat. Animals at the Attica Zoological Park outside the Greek capital were being fed frozen meals Friday as temperatures around the country reached 40 C (107.5 F) and were set to rise further, in the fourth heat wave in less than a month. The extreme temperature
The oceans are a vital regulator for the climate and our weather but are rapidly heating up.
The worried resident set up a game camera.
After recording the warmest monthly average temperature for any U.S. city ever in July, Phoenix climbed back up to dangerously high temperatures Wednesday. Residents across the sprawling metro are finding the extended extreme heat has led to fried flora, and have shared photos and video of their damaged cactuses with the Desert Botanical Garden. Nurseries and landscapers are inundated with requests for help with saguaros or fruit trees that are losing leaves.
“Be very worried: Gulf Stream collapse could spark global chaos by 2025” announced the New York Post. “A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that ‘would affect every person on the planet” noted CNN in the U.S. and repeated CTV News here in Canada. One can only imagine how those already stricken with climate anxiety internalized this seemingly apocalyptic news as temperature records were being shattered across the globe.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Waves are getting bigger and surf at least 13 feet (about 4 meters) tall is becoming more common off California’s coast as the planet warms, according to innovative new research that tracked the increasing height from historical data gathered over the past 90 years. Oceanographer Peter Bromirski at Scripps Institution of Oceanography used the unusual method of analyzing seismic records dating back to 1931 to measure the change in wave height. When waves ricochet off the shore, t
