Video: Several inches of snow Saturday (12-17-21)

Meteorologist Ben Frechette has the latest forecast.
Jonathan Drouin was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Canadiens beat the Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in an empty Bell Centre.
The All-Pro tight end had a career-high 191 receiving yards.
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham was announced to be in stable condition hours later.
The NBA and NBPA want players to undergo testing more often during the holidays.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the way the NFL handled the Browns' COVID-19 situation.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
Shaquille O'Neal wants to get in better shape before he turns 50.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Bills fans channeled their anger into donations in honor of what they saw as a missed call in a close game.
The Leafs went from being outplayed and losing to being outplayed and winning. Last postseason's disaster means management refuse to take the first place standing as proof they've solved all flaws.
Bowl season begins Friday with two games. Saturday features WKU QB Bailey Zappe among six games and there are also two key AFC matchups in the NFL that day.
Former overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde kept up Norway's success on the Saslong course by winning a World Cup super-G on Friday in Val Gardena, Italy. Austrian skiers Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished second and third, respectively. Canada's James Crawford finished inside the top 10 on Friday, posting an eighth-place result. Mayer, who will be aiming for his third consecutive gold medal in as many Olympics at the Beijing Games in February, finished 0.22 seconds behind in sec
Mikaël Kingsbury returned to the moguls podium on Friday in Alpe d'Huez, France, finishing third behind a pair of Japanese competitors. The Canadian scored 81.34, taking bronze behind Ikuma Horishima (87.84) and Daichi Hara (82.96). Kingsbury, of Deux Montagnes, Que., missed the podium altogether in the event last weekend in Idre Fjall, Sweden, before rallying for gold in the dual moguls final. WATCH | Kingsbury prevails in big final of dual moguls season opener: Fellow Canadians Kerrian Chunlau
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City canceled Pep Guardiola's news conference on Friday after the manager's COVID-19 test returned inconclusive, the club said. Guardiola was scheduled to talk to the media ahead of the Premier League leader's match at Newcastle on Sunday. Half of the scheduled weekend matches have already been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at clubs, underscoring the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads. Guardiola attended Sergio Agu
During Grey Cup week, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Gimaa (Chief) R. Stacey Laforme says he was fielding angry phone calls from his community members. "They call me and they go, 'Chief, other nations are all over the Grey Cup being recognized. Where are we?" he said in a phone interview. "We work so hard to get our name out there so people understand our treaties and our territory and then all of a sudden, on one of Canada's biggest stages, we're ignored and that stings a little." The
