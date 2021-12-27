Video: Seasonable and cloudy Monday before mixed showers move through overnight

Yahoo Sports

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon get together to recap all of the games from Saturday and Sunday afternoon for week 16 in the NFL, a crucial week for the fantasy football playoffs. Though lots of bad quarterbacking and unfortunate injuries, there was some fantasy gold to be mined (like Joe Burrow’s huge day) and some league-winners were identified (like Sony Michel). Now managers just have to hope they survived to make it to next week.