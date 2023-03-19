Video: Scattered snow showers possible

Reuters Videos

STORY: Veterinarians are fighting to save this white tiger cub that was abandoned in a trash binLocator: Athens, GreeceThe 3-month-old cub was discovered inthe Attica Zoological Park’s parking lot(Jean-Jacques Lesueur, Zoo founder)“I was advised by one of the employees who takes care of our morning cleaning and rubbish collection that below one of the bins at the end of the zoo, at the parking in fact, there is this big white cat and he was a bit surprised and I said what do you mean? And he said well come and see so I went there and to my great surprise this big white cat, it was a baby tiger cub. It was in a bad state, it was dirty, it was a bit afraid, it looked thin and dehydrated.”The zoo's security video shows a vehicle driving up to the bins before midnight the night beforeThe cub is believed to be a victim of the illegal wildlife trade (Noi Psaroudaki, Zoo veterinarian)“When I first saw the cub, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing in front of me, I honestly couldn’t believe that an animal was in such a state. I have read many reports of victims of the illegal wildlife trade but until you see it in front of you, you cannot grasp the severity of the health issues its faced with. It’s very sad... She was probably fed an improper diet, and she is severely deficient in vitamins and minerals, and this makes her bones extremely fragile."If the tiger survives, it will have to be relocated to a sanctuaryThe illegal wildlife trade in Europe is a billion-euro business, according to Europol