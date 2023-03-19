Video: Scattered snow showers possible
Heavy wind will make actual temperatures near 30 degrees feel more like the teens and 20s
The lake in San Luis Obispo County was less than a quarter full just three months ago.
Snow squalls brought narrow corridors of near-whiteout conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Saturday. The threat continues into early Sunday.
Atmospheric river storms have buried South Lake Tahoe in a snowfall for the history books.
The rare find hasn’t been seen on a Cape Town beach in years.
It’s 100 pounds larger than average, officials say.
Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “Water from swollen Sierra rivers and creeks is already making its way toward the historic lake bed.”
What to know about the algae bloom in Southwest Florida.
Researchers tested 21 brands of toilet paper from around the world for long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS.
STORY: Veterinarians are fighting to save this white tiger cub that was abandoned in a trash binLocator: Athens, GreeceThe 3-month-old cub was discovered inthe Attica Zoological Park’s parking lot(Jean-Jacques Lesueur, Zoo founder)“I was advised by one of the employees who takes care of our morning cleaning and rubbish collection that below one of the bins at the end of the zoo, at the parking in fact, there is this big white cat and he was a bit surprised and I said what do you mean? And he said well come and see so I went there and to my great surprise this big white cat, it was a baby tiger cub. It was in a bad state, it was dirty, it was a bit afraid, it looked thin and dehydrated.”The zoo's security video shows a vehicle driving up to the bins before midnight the night beforeThe cub is believed to be a victim of the illegal wildlife trade (Noi Psaroudaki, Zoo veterinarian)“When I first saw the cub, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing in front of me, I honestly couldn’t believe that an animal was in such a state. I have read many reports of victims of the illegal wildlife trade but until you see it in front of you, you cannot grasp the severity of the health issues its faced with. It’s very sad... She was probably fed an improper diet, and she is severely deficient in vitamins and minerals, and this makes her bones extremely fragile."If the tiger survives, it will have to be relocated to a sanctuaryThe illegal wildlife trade in Europe is a billion-euro business, according to Europol
Days after the rain stopped, communities across Central California, including Porterville and Visalia, are still under evacuation orders and flood warnings.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least 15 people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city. One of the victims died in Peru, while 14 others di
Cyclone Gabrielle has sparked a nationwide debate about climate change and vulnerable homes.
Nearly six metres below a South Delta residential area, workers are making upgrades to a water storage reservoir that holds millions of litres of drinking water. Work at the Pebble Hill reservoir began in the fall of 2021 to prepare for natural disasters years from now. Metro Vancouver has been steadily upgrading its reservoirs since the '90s to ensure it can provide water to the region following the "Big One" — a megathrust earthquake expected to hit the B.C. coast someday. They were built at d
At least 14 people have died in Ecuador - while a four-year-old girl has died in Peru - after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the region. The quake was centred just off Ecuador's Pacific Coast, around 50 miles (80km) south of the city of Guayaquil, according to the US Geological Survey. It was also felt as far away as northern Peru, where the country's Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, said a four-year-old girl had died after the roof of her home collapsed in the Tumbes region - on the border with Ecuador.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at when the next round of wind, rain and snow will arrive in Northern California and how much you can expect.
The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing said the calf was born on March 5. This is the second time an eastern bongo was born at the zoo since 2014.
Much of the U.S. gets bitterly cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday, ahead of spring's arrival Monday. California faces its 12th atmospheric river.
Sarfaraz Ali owns a lakefront cottage south of Dunnville with a beautiful view of Lake Erie. The only problem? He can’t get to it. That’s because a fence now blocks the private road that leads to his seasonal home and two others at the end of Lakeview Line. The fence, which Ali said was put up without warning in February, hems in his cottage, running along the sides and back of his property, and that of his neighbours. The man who installed it told The Spectator he did so because he fears being
“This is just a baby flood compared to what we’ll see later this spring.”
B.C. has dealt with a persistently drier northwest flow with dry Arctic outflow at times, so the moist, subtropical jet was aimed squarely at a different part of the West Coast.