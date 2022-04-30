Video said to show bodies of Ukrainian men executed by Russian occupiers

STORY: EDITORS NOTE: THE IMAGES OF BODIES HAVE BEEN BLURRED AT SOURCE

The video contained images purporting to show the grave and the bloodied bodies, with faces blurred out.

Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said bullet wounds in the men's extremities showed they had been tortured.

Russia's defense ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Nebytov's account.

Kyiv says more than 1,000 bodies have been discovered in or around Bucha, where it alleges systematic abuse by Russian forces who occupied the area for several weeks in an abortive attempt to seize the capital.

Moscow rejects the allegation.