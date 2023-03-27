Video reportedly shows destruction of Ukraine's Avdiivka

STORY: Reuters was not able to independently verify the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.

With Russian forces making recent gradual gains on the flanks of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military warned last week that the city could become a "second Bakhmut" - where months-long fierce fighting has turned the town into rubble.

On Sunday, Russian shelling targeted two high-rise buildings in Avdiivka, a Donetsk region city some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southwest of the besieged Bakhmut, according to officials.

One person was injured in numerous air strikes on Avdiivka on Saturday (March 25), according to the Ukrainian military.

Some 2,000 civilians are left in Avdiivka. The city had a pre-war population of more than 30,000.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in the now 13-month war it has waged against its neighbor. The war, which has no end in sight, has seen thousands killed, millions displaced and tens of Ukrainian cities nearly or partially wiped out.