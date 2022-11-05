Video: Record Warmth, Showers This Weekend (11-05-22)

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and four assists to give him 21 points through 10 games, and Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists to give him sole possession of the league lead with 22 points as the Oilers blasted the Nashville Predators 7-4. “It’s been good, obviously that is what we are paid to do, to produce offensively,” Draisaitl said. “With that being said, we are here to win a championship and look at the big pi