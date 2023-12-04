Video: Ran Changing to Heavy Wet Snow (12-03-23)

CBC

Everyone in the Maritimes has already had a taste of snow, however, this will be the first widespread significant snowfall of the season for most.While some uncertainty remains, it appears 10 to 15 centimetres will fall across most of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick by Monday evening.This is a tricky forecast. Temperatures are looking likely to remain above the freezing mark throughout Sunday night and Monday, which will help to keep the snow on the wetter and slushier side with some rain