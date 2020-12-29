Video: Rain, wintry mix late on New Year's Day
It will stay mainly clear and cold over the next couple of days before the nuisance weather arrives.
It will stay mainly clear and cold over the next couple of days before the nuisance weather arrives.
Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.
Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it.
You know who's going for it? The San Diego Padres and GM A.J. Preller are going for it.
John Moag, an adviser for WFT's limited partners, has accused Dan Snyder of sending two men to harass him in August.
Russell Okung is setting a new trend in the NFL.
A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
When COVID-19 shut down the NCAA swimming season last March, Margaret Mac Neil packed up her car and drove home to London, Ont., from the University of Michigan. In the whirlwind days that followed, Canada announced it wouldn't compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games if they were held as scheduled. The Games were eventually postponed to 2021. Mac Neil spent the ensuing several weeks of lockdown swimming in her family's backyard pool. There was snow on the ground. The pool was 13 metres long and shaped like a kidney bean, which wasn't the typical high-performance sport environment for a world butterfly champion. "But it worked. I could maintain my feeling of the water and my technique, I guess," Mac Neil said. "But it definitely wasn't the same as swimming in a normal environment." The 20-year-old is one of hundreds of Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes whose laser focus on the Games was upended by the global pandemic. "COVID has been the toughest competitor we've ever faced as a high-performance sport community," said Own The Podium chief executive officer Anne Merklinger. Led by double Olympic trampoline champion Rosie MacLennan, Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams took the bold stance of withdrawing from the Tokyo Summer Games two days before the International Olympic Committee and organizing committee announced their postponement to 2021. The Canadian team's position of human health and safety trumping global competition stood out in the confusing, early days of the pandemic. "When push came to shove and we realized how serious COVID-19 was, Canadian athletes far and wide came together and said they need to put their health, their family's health, their community's health, first, and decided they wouldn't go to Tokyo in the summer of 2020," Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker said. "I think we'll look back at 2020 and realize that it's another chapter in Team Canada's book on defining what victory is. Victory isn't always about the real, relentless pursuit of a gold medal. It includes fair play and sportsmanship and now ideals about the health and safety of your community." After drawing their line in the sand, athletes joined fellow Canadians in having plans, dreams and finances disrupted by COVID-19. Training facilities shuttered for weeks, international competition schedules decimated and travel complicated and fraught with infection risk were among the stresses for athletes working out in living rooms, garages and backyards. Antoine Valois-Fortier, a bronze medallist in judo at the 2012 Olympics, became a runner. "I had never run much, and I immediately understood why: I'm not very good at it," the 30-year-old said. "Running became almost in a weird way like meditation. You get negative news all day, a lot of people struggling, and so I just put my headphones in and go for a long run and would just feel much better." Canadian athletes also dealt with the frustration of lighter restrictions in other countries, allowing their rivals to train and compete more than they could in 2020. "That definitely has been on my mind," Mac Neil said. "For sure I think (the Olympics) are not going to be a level playing field because people have been under certain restrictions, (while) most parts of Canada are shut down again. It's not ideal, but I guess we just have to make the best of it." Canada is a winter-sport powerhouse. Those athletes weren't spared the pandemic's destructive force. World women's hockey and curling championships and world figure skating championships in Canada were cancelled in March, as were multiple World Cups the country would have hosted in 2020. Winter-sport athletes' seasons are delayed or curtailed with cancellations at a crucial time heading into the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Prize money, appearance fees and personal sponsorships that make up an athlete's financial trapline dwindled or disappeared. "The economic challenge compounds the difficulty for an athlete, and the postponement of one year, according to our statistics, on average costs an Olympic hopeful another $28,000," Shoemaker said. Canadian sport federations leaning heavily on revenue streams from major, international televised games and tournaments at home and abroad took a hit. Tennis Canada, for example, lost $17 million when the men's and women's professional tournaments in Montreal and Toronto were cancelled. Hockey, soccer, curling, rugby and figure skating also draw significant revenue from TV rights and the accompanying corporate sponsorship. "What we would call the big six, the large-event sports that host major competitions that are essentially entertainment, all over television with huge audiences, many of them have been decimated," Merklinger said. A financial stabilizer of Canada's high-performance sport system in the pandemic is the federal government's commitment to maintain funding — roughly $200 million annually — through to March 2022, said Merklinger. National sport organizations and institutes also received a $34.5-million top-up in COVID-19 emergency funding from Canada's Heritage Department in May. Shoemaker says the COC's 27 corporate sponsors are sticking with the Canadian team. "They're with us through Tokyo, and they're with us for this foreseeable future," he said. "We'll be ready for Tokyo. We'll be ready for Beijing." Three-time world para-triathlon champion Stefan Daniel said if there's a positive to be taken from the roller-coaster last few months, it's a renewed love for his sport. "Having racing taking taken away kind of reminded me that I started sport because I like being active. Training was kind of what drove me, but I was actually able to stay really motivated throughout all of this year, which was pretty surprising," the 23-year-old Calgarian said. "I also realized that I can't be a triathlete forever. So, when everything comes back, I'm really going to enjoy it as best as I can and not take it for granted. I know it won't last forever." Mac Neil found solace in her Michigan coach, Mike Bottom, who was a member of the U.S. Olympic team that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Games. "Hearing his perspective on that, he definitely has helped to show that it isn't the end of the world and that you can do something positive with it," she said. "For him it was coaching after that. There's always light at the end of the tunnel, and he's definitely helped us to see that." A silver lining of 2020 for Merklinger is the 28 organizations that run high-performance sport in Canada worked together on a task force to get athletes back to training and competing. "We're more collaborative," she said. "We are definitely more resilient in every aspect of the system." Risk-mitigation checklists and return-to-sport guidelines produced in June not only for elite athletes, but for provincial associations and local clubs, injected some confidence back into the sport system. "It might not be exactly the same training they were doing before the pandemic, but virtually all of the national summer and winter sport organizations have returned to training in a way that's going to help them be ready for both Tokyo and Beijing," Merklinger said. "To varying degrees, athletes, coaches and staff are able to return to competition. That depends on the individual sport and where the competition in question might be, even across Canada." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020. Lori Ewing and Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Smith has 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 17 TDs. He's the favorite to win the Heisman on Jan. 5.
The Cavaliers will be without Kevin Love for a couple weeks.
NASHVILLE — Derrick Henry has been running into lots of NFL records, and now he's a game away from joining another exclusive group.Only six men have led the NFL in rushing in consecutive seasons since the league went to a 16-game season, and no one has managed that feat since LaDainian Tomlinson went back to back in 2006 and 2007.Tomlinson believes it's a foregone conclusion that Henry will join that group when the regular season ends Sunday.“It’s pretty remarkable to be able to do it, to call yourself back-to-back rushing champs,” Tomlinson said. “It’s a small elite club, and it’s a big deal. So ... I’m wishing him the best. I’m rooting for him.”Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing last season before running the Tennessee Titans to their first AFC championship game in 17 years. Henry easily has topped that with 1,777 yards, putting him 220 ahead of Minnesota's Dalvin Cook going into Sunday's regular-season finale at Houston (4-11).Not that the two-time Pro Bowler and 2015 Heisman Trophy winner tracks yards as he tries to run the Titans to their first Super Bowl in 21 seasons.“Not really worried about stats,” Henry said. “Worried about winning. Stats are stats but we’re worried about winning. How can we help contribute to us winning a football game? Forget the stats.”The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry is disproving the NFL trend of pass-happy offences with running backs devalued as replaceable parts not worth contract extensions. The Titans made clear how much they value Henry by signing him to a four-year deal worth up to $50 million in July.That only made Henry a bigger target this season.Adrian Peterson led the NFL in rushing three separate seasons but never consecutively. He said that's why being the top rusher in back-to-back seasons is so hard, especially when combined with so many talented running backs in the league.“You never know who's going to come out and have a great year,” Peterson said. ”Especially that next year when your name is what it is and you're Derrick Henry. Teams are coming in, they're trying to stop you, and that right there makes it even more impressive to see what he's been able to accomplish."Henry, who turns 27 on Monday, has improved his rushing yards per game each of his five seasons in the NFL. He averaged 102.7 yards per game last season, and Henry's even better in 2020, running for 118.5 yards a game in 2020.He's also upped his average per carry each of the past three seasons and currently is at 5.2 yards a carry.That production when defences pack eight and nine defenders near the line trying to stop him is why Tomlinson thinks Henry is this generation's Jim Brown.“People shouldn’t take that as, ‘Oh, my God, what a quote,’" Tomlinson said. “It’s literal fact what he’s doing and the way he runs the ball just like Jim Brown back in the day who was going to get the ball. You knew that he was going to have it 20-plus times, but could you stop him? And people cannot.”Tomlinson said that's because Henry has traits of a smaller runner with speed, quickness in and out of the hole along with great feet, vision and a “master stiff arm.” Combined with Henry's size, Tomlinson said that adds up to a comparison to Brown.“He is this generation’s Jim Brown, and he’s backing it up because he’s consistently now over the years putting together numbers to back up that he’s one of the best,” Tomlinson said.Peterson sees some of former Titans running back Eddie George in Henry, with both 6-3, along with some of Terrell Davis, who ran for 2,008 yards in 1998 during a decade dominated by Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith.“He’s bigger than linebackers, so you look at what he did to Josh Norman was just like ...” Peterson said of the Henry stiff arm that sent the Buffalo cornerback flying in October. “I know when people watch film on him they gotta come strapped up and ready to wrap up."The big worry is the workload taking a toll. Henry had 386 carries combined in 2019 counting the playoffs, and he's at 344 now.Tomlinson had at least 300 carries in seven of his 11-year career. Peterson has had four 300-carry seasons.Pro Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, the only running back in franchise history to lead the NFL in rushing more than one year, had at least 300 carries as he led the league his first three seasons.Tomlinson said running backs regularly used to carry 300 times or more a year. Peterson sees Henry avoiding hits.“He's punishing other guys, and it’s a big difference when you're carrying the ball that many times being able to be the guy that’s initiating those blows,” Peterson said.Henry starts his off-season early each year working with his trainer to keep pushing his conditioning level. Once football starts, Henry rarely stops, catching passes or often working in a sand pit when he's not involved in drills. And yes, Henry keeps lifting weights throughout the season.“He's tremendously blessed,” Titans running backs coach Tony Dews said. “He has some God-given abilities and then obviously his size helps him.”Henry also has an added touch. Just watch him on TV the next time he breaks away in the open field.“His eyes are always wide every time that he runs the ball, period,” Titans left guard Rodger Saffold said. “You take a picture of his face anytime you see him run, you can see that.”___Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTeresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
The Premier League has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single week as Britain grapples with a sharp rise in infections amid the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.There were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27, the league said Tuesday.Sheffield United followed Arsenal and Manchester City in announcing it had virus cases, but its game against Burnley was still due to be played on Tuesday.Manchester City had previously announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive last week. Further positives cases at City led to Monday's game at Everton being postponed.Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl will miss Tuesday's game against West Ham after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19. Southampton said Hasenhüttl will begin self-isolating “whilst we assess the situation further.”The league was testing players and staff twice a week last season, but reduced that to once a week this campaign. However, after the government expressed concerns two weeks ago about a new, more transmissible variant of the virus that was first identified in southeast England, clubs around London started testing twice weekly again.The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.The rise is infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000, more than 40,000 cases were reported in a single day for the first time on Monday and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has surpassed the first peak of the outbreak in April.The return of fans to stadiums has already been rolled back with Liverpool and Everton the only Premier League clubs allowed 2,000 spectators.The spread of infections is particularly impacting the lower professional divisions, with seven out of 12 games in League One on Tuesday postponed. Medics at eastern club Ipswich and northwest side Rochdale have called for the competition to be halted.Rochdale club doctor Wes Tensel is particularly concerned about players travelling around while the country is subject to varying coronavirus restrictions, which in London are closer to a lockdown.“If the government were to put us in another lockdown like we had with the very first one where it was just essential travel, then football should also stop as well," Tensel said. “If they carry on with tiers, the fact that everything the government have done so far the cases are still increasing, I would have thought football probably should be postponed.“Footballers travelling around the country are not causing spikes in different tiers but they can still pass it on to their loved ones because the football bubble they are in bursts every time they go home."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
We know you haven't been able to get together with your fantasy football league-mates this year, but we have a way you can still enjoy punishing the last-place finisher!
The traditional wail of bagpipes had barely quieted at Kingston's Leon's Centre last March when the sports landscape underwent a seismic change. One last blast of sporting Canadiana — the hoisting of the Brier Tankard — was followed days later by the shutdown of the NBA, NHL, baseball's pre-season and other leagues and competitions. The grip of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly took hold. A normally bustling calendar was replaced by a huge void amid a wave of cancellations and postponements. "It has to be one of the craziest sports years ever," said New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. "There was so much uncertainty all year." Springtime events were pushed back, if they happened at all. Seasonal traditions in the sports world would have to wait. So for a while, no hockey or basketball playoffs. No five-setters on the Roland Garros clay. No azaleas at Augusta. And perhaps most notably on the schedule, no 2020 Olympics. The Games were rescheduled for this summer and Tokyo 2021 plans remain iffy. As sports returned, social justice efforts and the fight against racism took centre stage. Some games were postponed as players, coaches and executives used sport as a platform to get the message out. When play resumed, there were no packed houses or screaming crowds. Cardboard cutouts replaced spectators in some venues. "I think sport means a lot to Canadians," said CBC sportscaster Scott Russell. "I think it's a huge part of our cultural narrative and when it stops, we really lose something. Conversely, when sport starts coming back — albeit mostly professional — it's important that it comes back and that's encouraging." The NBA and NHL used so-called 'bubbles' to safely return to play. The Stanley Cup was presented in Edmonton last summer with no fans and no Oilers. The usual hoopla from sold-out venues was hushed. Athlete banter could be heard and natural audio took over. Skate blades seemed to carve the ice with increased ferocity. Fastballs sounded like they hit the catcher's mitt with more pop. The new normal on the sports scene took some getting used to in live settings and on the tube. "It does feel strange," said Sportsnet and ESPN sportscaster Dan Shulman. "The Masters in the fall and hockey in the summer. It's like having breakfast for dinner every day of the week." Broadcasters experimented with fake crowd noise. Locker-room scrums became a thing of the past. Zoom calls were the norm for media availabilities. With the border closed and many restrictions in place, several Canadian teams temporarily moved south. All three Canadian Major League Soccer teams relocated for part of the season. The Toronto Blue Jays played home games in Buffalo, N.Y., while the Toronto Raptors are calling Tampa, Fla., home. Some leagues simply couldn't make things work. U Sports cancelled national championships and the CFL scrapped its entire season. Bubble setups remain a viable option for 2021. The ongoing world junior hockey championship is using a hub in Edmonton and curling will do the same for a two-month run in Calgary starting in February. Montreal Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller spent about a month in the Toronto NHL bubble. "I think people realized how important sports are for people and how much it affects people's lives," he said. "Not only people that are involved in it but fans. Watching the Masters recently, watching Sunday football, the traditions, the Saturday night hockey games in Canada. "These are things that people revolve their days and nights around." TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks said in some ways, watching sports can "kind of numb the pain" of what Canadians have been going through. "Cheering for your team. Cheering for the player," Weeks said. "Watching Brooke Henderson almost win a major or watching the Raptors go as far as they can in the playoffs. "Those things to me really kind of showed what sports can deliver in the best of times and in the worst of times. And right now obviously these feel pretty much like the worst of times." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
BORMIO, Italy — Just 10 days after his first career World Cup podium, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle followed it up with a surprising victory on one of Alpine skiing's most iconic courses. Cochran-Siegle won Tuesday's super-G on the Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin for his first World Cup victory. He had a precise and smooth run on one of the circuit’s most challenging slopes to finish 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria. “It’s definitely a shock to me,” said Cochran-Siegle, the first male American skier to win a World Cup super-G since Bode Miller won in Hinterstoder, Austria, in 2006. Cochran-Siegle also became the first American winner on the Stelvio since Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day. “I didn’t hold any expectations on this track, I just tried to ski the hill as well as I could,” the Burlington, Vermont, native said. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was 0.94 behind in third, followed by his Norwegian teammate Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. The defending overall World Cup champion trailed by 1.18 seconds. James Crawford of Toronto was 28th, while Benjamin Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., was 43rd. Cochran-Siegle's previous career best result came this month when he finished runner-up to Kilde in a downhill on the Saslong course in another Italian resort, Val Gardena. “It’s funny, the podium in (Val) Gardena was definitely more than you could expect. Of course, you always dream of it as a kid,” he said. Last weekend, Cochran-Siegle posted the fastest times in both downhill training runs on the Stelvio. The downhill race is scheduled for Wednesday. His recent strong showings have given him confidence “that allows me to ski (in a way) that it looks like taking a little bit of risk but also kind of carrying some smooth skiing. I think if you find that, it becomes easy.” Still, Cochran-Siegle didn't regard himself as a main candidate for the win in the downhill, the last World Cup race of 2020. “I don’t think I am a favourite tomorrow. Watching video yesterday I think there are a lot of good skiers. I am still young and I am still learning,” he said. It was in super-G that the 28-year-old Cochran-Siegle, son of 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Cochran, earned his first World Cup points in only his second race on the tour, in Beaver Creek, Colorado in 2011. After winning the junior world titles in downhill and combined a few months later, Cochran-Siegle's promising career suffered a setback when he badly hurt his knee in a crash at the world championships in Austria in 2013. After a complicated recovery, he returned to the circuit in February 2016. “Just a lot of years of hard work, working on my my skiing and working on my focus, trying to find that mental race day approach,” Cochran-Siegle said. “I feel like I can trust myself now, trust to just let things flow and ski with some smooth skiing,” he added. “It’s definitely a good place to be right now where I am at.” Defending World Cup super-G champion Mauro Caviezel, who won this season's first race the discipline, finished fifth and the Swiss skier remained top of the discipline standings after three races. Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault finished 12th. The super-G was rescheduled from Monday, when heavy snowfall and fog made the race impossible. The weather vastly improved overnight and conditions were excellent on Tuesday. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who shone on soccer's biggest stages in 2020, has been voted winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Davies, who turned 20 on Nov. 2, won worldwide praise for his pace and athleticism at left fullback while helping Bayern fill its trophy case. Davies and the German powerhouse captured the Champions League, Bundesliga title, DFB Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2020. Individually the Canadian was named Bundesliga rookie of the season for 2019-20 and was voted to the FIFPRO Best 11 by his peers, becoming the first North American to make the men's all-star squad. He is the third-youngest player to earn men's World 11 status behind Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and French forward Kylian Mbappe. "It's been a fantastic year for Alphonso," said Canada coach John Herdman. "He's flown the flag for Canada, he's been a real bright spot on the sporting landscape in a time where we really needed some bright spots. "And the awards are thoroughly deserved. He's doing things at the highest level in the world game … And he's Canadian, he's from Edmonton. I think for all of us, it's just something we can be proud of. And for those young players, it's that reminder that anything's possible, anything's possible for a Canadian." Davies received 35 of 67 votes by sports editors, writers, broadcasters across the country. "A Canadian at the pinnacle of world soccer? It doesn't get much easier (of a pick) than that," said Hamilton Spectator sports editor Jeff Day. "Less than two years after last suiting up for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Alphonso Davies showed his talents on the global stage in the world's most popular sport, eviscerating the Barcelona defence at one point in the quarterfinal as Bayern Munich stormed to a Champions League victory to complete a historic treble," said Paul Attfield, sports reporter for the Globe and Mail. Davies is the first soccer player to win the Conacher Award, joining such Canadian sporting icons as Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe, Donovan Bailey and Ferguson Jenkins. "A lot of great Canadian athletes have won it, so it’s an honour to be the first soccer player to do so," Davies told The Canadian Press via email. Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl in February before opting out of the 2020 NFL season after working in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic's first wave, was second with 25 votes. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was the only other with multiple votes (three). The choice of Davies completed a soccer sweep among the CP individual sports awards. On Monday, Canada captain Christine Sinclair won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the top Canadian female athlete. She also won in 2012, after leading Canada to Olympic bronze at the London Games. The team of the year will be unveiled Wednesday. Sinclair, a 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has long been the face of Canadian soccer. Davies has joined her in rapid-fire fashion. Herdman says Davies and Sinclair share more than just soccer skills. "The one character trait that I've seen from both of them is a level of humility," said Herdman. "But when they're on the field, they are fierce, fierce custodians of this shirt and patriots of this country. You see that in their effort, in their desire to win and the passion they play with." It is to Davies' credit that he has reached such heights on the field during such a difficult year. "It hasn’t always been easy this year, not just for me, but for many people out there," Davies said. "A lot of people are in much tougher situations than me and I am very fortunate to be where I am, so I try to remember that and stay humble whenever things feel tough. "Playing soccer has always been an outlet for me, so being able to train and compete really helped, and I hope everything we accomplished at Bayern helped bring some joy into people’s lives." Davies was also voted Canada Soccer's Men's Player of the Year and was co-winner with Duvernay-Tardif of the Lou Marsh Trophy, presented by the Toronto Star to the Canadian athlete of the year. Davies turned heads in late February in Champions League action at Chelsea when he set up Bayern's third goal with a lightning run down the left flank and cross to Robert Lewandowski for a tap-in in the 76th minute and a 3-0 win in the first leg of a round-of-16 showdown. "Alphonso Davies is a world-class left back,'' former U.S. international and current TV pundit Stuart Holden said on social media. "Top five in world soccer right now easy." In June, Davies was clocked at 36.51 km/h in the first half of a win over Werder Bremen, according to the Bundesliga. That erased the fastest recorded speed in league history (36.19 km/h by Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi) since detailed data collection began in 2011. Veteran Bayern forward Thomas Mueller dubbed Davies "the FC Bayern Road Runner," referencing the speedy cartoon character. In August, Davies stood out again in Bayern's 8-2 beatdown of Barcelona in Champions League play in Lisbon. Davies set up Bayern's fifth goal in the 63rd minute with a sensational run down the left flank. The Canadian known as Phonzie eluded three Barca players, leaving Portuguese international Nelson Semedo in his wake before racing past several more defenders into the penalty box and sending a perfect pass to Joshua Kimmich to slot in from close range. "`Best left back in the world!'' tweeted Canadian international Ashley Lawrence. With a winning smile and playful way about him, Davies has won a legion of fans on social media with 3.3 million followers on Instagram, three million on TikTok and 239,300 on Twitter. Bayern rewarded Davies in April with a contract extension that runs through June 2025. "Alphonso Davies is a player who has already achieved a high level of performance at a young age and at the same time still has great potential for development,'' said Oliver Kahn, an executive board member and former star goalkeeper at Bayern. "Anyone who can consistently play at the top level at FC Bayern at such a young age can have a great career ahead of them.'' Davies is also a key player for Canada with five goals and seven assists in 17 appearances, playing both as a left back and winger. Canada and Davies face a full schedule in 2021 with World Cup qualifying finally starting in March. Davies says he is excited at what lies ahead for Canada. "We have a lot of young, exciting talent coming through, players are playing in competitive leagues who are hungry," he said. "And we are all ready to make history for Canada Soccer in 2021." Herdman is also looking forward to the future for Davies. "We're all proud of what he's achieved this year. But I think we can see there's still more to come. And that consistency now is probably Alphonso's next big challenge. Can he repeat and can he take it to the next level?" Davies was signed by Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in the summer of 2018 in a US$22-million transfer deal, an MLS record at the time. He started to train with his new team in November after the end of the Whitecaps season. Davies' life story is inspirational. His parents fled their home in Monrovia, Liberia, to escape a civil war, ending up at a refugee camp in Ghana where Davies was born. He came to Canada at the age of five. Davies shared his story at the FIFA Congress in Moscow in June 2018 as part of the joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Canadian soccer officials credit his powerful presentation for helping push the bid over the finish line. "It was a hard life. But when I was five years old, a country called Canada welcomed us in," he told FIFA delegates. It was not all roses for Davies in 2020. He tore ankle ligaments Oct. 24 in Bayern's 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, returning to action Dec. 9 in Champions League group play against Lokomotiv Moscow. Davies and Canadian women's international Jordyn Huitema, who are a couple away from the pitch, had to endure racism. A photo of Davies, who is Black, and Huitema, who is white, on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in Spain drew more than 14,000 comments including some that were offensive. Canada Soccer, Herdman, Canada women's coach Bev Priestman and Bayern president Herbert Hainer all spoke out against the racism. Away from the field, Davies has used his name to help the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a UN agency with the mandate to protect and help refugees. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
The Chiefs have been great, but they're far from the best team against the spread this season.
It wasn’t all bad over these 365 days; there were some positive developments and things we’d like to see carry over to 2021.
LONDON — Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday's game against Fulham.“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday, paving the way for the expected hiring of Mauricio Pochettino.The confirmation of Tuchel’s dismissal — only four months after he led PSG to the Champions League final — came after days of reports that the German would be replaced by Pochettino, the former Tottenham coach. However, PSG did not immediately announce a new hiring.?I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the Club,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said. "Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together.”Tuchel is the third straight coach to be fired by PSG, following Unai Emery and Laurent Blanc.PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday but Tuchel was questioned after the game about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.The German coach reportedly claimed that managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister, such was the level of difficulty, and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final.In Tuchel’s first season, PSG opened with 14 straight league wins but failed to retain both of its domestic cup trophies and lost a string of league games near the end. It was also eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16.Last season, Tuchel bounced back by leading PSG to a domestic treble and the Champions League final, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.Tuchel’s side had struggled at times this season with four league defeats. PSG fell short against its main rivals, losing 1-0 at home to Lyon and Marseille, and drawing 0-0 at Lille. It also lost two of the first three games in the Champions League though PSG ended up advancing to the knockout stage by topping its group.The season start was delayed after several players — including Neymar and captain Marquinhos — tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a club-sanctioned trip to the Spanish party resort of Ibiza.Overall, Tuchel took charge of 127 games, winning 95, drawing 12 draws and losing 20.POWER STRUGGLETuchel clashed with PSG sporting director Leonardo, who publicly rebuked him over comments made shortly before the end of the transfer window in October.Tuchel said he needed new recruits and that the club let players go too easily, such as 200-goal scorer Edinson Cavani and stalwart defender Thiago Silva. Their contracts were not renewed and both are doing well in the English Premier League. Goal-scoring winger Angel Di Maria is also nearing the end of his contract.“In general we lose too many players without receiving money. It started with (Adrien) Rabiot, a great player who left for free (to Juventus),” Tuchel said. “It carried on this season and it can continue next season ... It’s too much."MERRY-GO-ROUNDCoaching changes have been regular since Qatari investors QSI took charge of the club in June 2011.Even though PSG was top of the league in December that year, Antoine Kombouare was replaced by former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, who quit after not getting assurances over a new contract and went instead to Real Madrid.Blanc replaced Ancelotti but was then fired in June 2016, just months after getting a new contract and reportedly costing PSG 22 million euros ($27 million) in compensation.Tuchel’s contract was expiring in June next year, but he will also receive significant severance pay.POCHETTINO NEXT?The 48-year-old Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was appreciated by fans.The Argentine has something in common with Tuchel, having been fired by Tottenham in November last year, only months after leading Spurs to the Champions League final. He was in charge of Tottenham for five years, losing the League Cup final in 2015.Pochettino also helped Southampton stay in the Premier League.He started out coaching with Spanish club Espanyol in 2009.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press