Video: Rain showers change to snow Sunday evening in New Hampshire
Video: Rain showers changed to snow Sunday evening in New Hampshire.
Video: Rain showers changed to snow Sunday evening in New Hampshire.
Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st
The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.
Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.
TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie
CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po
MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had
After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.
WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe
SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Toney, who was acquired a couple of week ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars. Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scan
HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad
AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B