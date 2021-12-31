Video: Rain, ice and snow this weekend (12-30-21)

The Canadian Press

The NBA postponed another game for virus-related reasons Thursday, raising the total to 11 pushed back so far this season while two more head coaches entered the league's health and safety protocols. Golden State's game at Denver was postponed because the Nuggets — through a combination of injuries and a newly discovered outbreak of the virus — did not have the league-minimum eight players available to start the contest. Had they played, the Nuggets would have also been without head coach Michae