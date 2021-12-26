Video: Quiet start to the week

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
Burrow and the Bengals torched the Ravens to take control of the AFC North.
First and goal on the five, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
The Blue Jays roster is in good shape, but there's still plenty of work to do after the lockout ends, whenever that is.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
OBJ's generally not one to be upstaged.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about being unvaccinated over the summer.
Simone Biles was happy to see her boyfriend pick off a pass.
The OWHA extended a helping hand via Twitter, offering to host the U18 Women’s World Championships.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first NFC South title since 2007 on Sunday when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a 32-6 rout of the Carolina Panthers. In his first game since Oct. 13 after missing eight games, Brown saw a prominent role on offense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined by injuries, catching 10 passes for 101 yards while being targeted 15 times by Brady. Brown has been plagued by an ank
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the New England Patriots 33-21 on Sunday to vault themselves back into first place in the AFC East title race. With the victory, Buffalo (9-6) now holds tiebreakers over the Patriots and Dolphins, and is in the driver’s seat to win its second straight division title. Allen finished 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards, and he also rushed 12 times for 64 yards. Isaiah McKenzie stepped up in place of Bill
HOUSTON (AP) — Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and the Houston Texans took advantage of three turnovers to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 on Sunday with both teams missing more than a dozen players because COVID-19 protocols. The Chargers' playoff chances took a serious blow with the loss to the lowly, if recently improved, Texans. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley were among the major c
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Cincinnati’s path to victory against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, and debate if the Bearcats have a legitimate shot at the National Championship Game.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Coronavirus cancelations aside, the 26 goals in just five of the Premier League's Boxing Day games provided a heavy dose of drama even without changing the complexion of the title race. Even Manchester City, coasting at 4-0 after 25 minutes, managed to shake things up with a 10-minute second-half implosion to end up delivering a nine-goal thriller. The 6-3 win over Leicester left the defending champions six points in front. Second-place Liverpool does have a game in ha
The Ravens could barely field an NFL team on Sunday.
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes. Foye Oluokun's interception of Lions fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle's pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win. It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19
Another late-season collapse may have doomed the Chargers' playoff hopes.