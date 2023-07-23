Video: Potential Pattern Change Next Week (7-22-23)

Storyful

Rainfall warnings were set to continue for Atlantic coastal counties in Nova Scotia and in Cape Breton on Friday night, July 21, as a slow-moving storm brought heavy downpours to the Halifax area.Environment Canada warned of heavy rain throughout Friday and into the weekend, while Halifax saw localized flooding on Friday. More than 20,000 people were without electricity as of early Saturday, Nova Scotia power said.This footage from Lower Sackville shows large amounts of water on the road on Friday.Up to 80 mm of rain could fall around Halifax through the weekend, Environment Canada said, with more possible locally. Credit: @CBmesonet via Storyful