Video: Pattern Change Arrives With Heavy rain and Chilly Temperatures (10-6-23)
Tyler has more.
Tyler has more.
“One can of bear spray had been fully discharged but this bear was not to be deterred," reported the deceased man's uncle
“I couldn’t believe what I got to watch,” the Canadian photographer said.
A video shows the “incredible” encounter in Mexico.
The record high temperatures in Lake Tefé, located in the Amazon town of Tefé, Brazil, are accompanied by recent extreme droughts.
It’s “whale season” in Australia as more than 40,000 whales migrate along the eastern coast.
From record July-like heat to freezing temperatures with the risk for snow -- this Thanksgiving long weekend will bring quite the change to Ontario
They’re especially dangerous to children, conservationists say.
Prince Edward Islanders are looking ahead to a wet and windy weekend.Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning regarding the approach of tropical storm Philippe, which is expected to make landfall overnight Saturday.Philippe is moving northward at the same time a low-pressure system, also bringing unsettled weather, is coming from the west."As this front is going to be approaching, it looks like Saturday night into Sunday for the Island, it is going to mingle, or int
An onlooker said it looked ‘hungry.’
The flooding that killed thousands in Libya's Derna last month damaged the ruins at the ancient Greek city of Cyrene in the mountains nearby, but it also revealed new archaeological remains there by washing away earth and stones. Storm Daniel may have caused a meter of rain to fall on the hills of eastern Libya, an unprecedented amount since records began in the mid 19th century scientists say, and water was still flowing through the site when Reuters visited last week. The flooding caused mud and rubble to pile in Cyrene's Greek-era baths that will require specialised clearing said local antiquities department official Adel Boufjra.
VANCOUVER — Things could be sizzling this weekend in most parts of British Columbia and it won't have anything to do with the Thanksgiving turkey in the oven. Environment Canada forecasts are calling for near-record temperatures, with highs up to 10 degrees above normal in many areas of northeastern B.C., the central and southern Interior, Kootenay, Okanagan and south coast. The weather office says it could be 26 C in Port Alberni on Saturday and it could feel closer to 30 C with the humidex, wh
Two systems approaching Quebec from either end will combine into one soggy weekend across the province
It belongs to a “cryptic” family of reptiles, researchers said.
On the forecast track, the centre of Philippe will reach the coast of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick by Saturday
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The outer bands of Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda on Friday as it churned northward on a path toward Atlantic Canada and New England. The storm was located about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south of Bermuda on Friday morning. It had winds of up to 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, with Philippe forecast to pass near the island later Friday. It is then expected to reach the coa
It’s the first time in nearly 100 years adults have been seen in the area, conservationists say.
Just weeks after Lee slammed the region, Philippe is on track to reach Atlantic Canada during the long Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s how the two storms differ
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of rescuers dug through slushy debris and fast-flowing, icy water Friday in a search for survivors after a glacial lake overflowed and burst through a dam in India's Himalayan north, a disaster that many had warned was possible for years. The flood began in the early hours of Wednesday, when water overflowed a mountain lake. It smashed through a major hydroelectric dam downstream and then poured into the valley below, where it killed at least 41 people, carrying bodies
Here's how car buyers who bought or will buy one of several electric vehicles will soon be able to charge it up at a Tesla Supercharger location.
David Willard has been checking the grounds of Chicago's lakefront exhibition center for dead birds for 40 years. “It was just like a carpet of dead birds at the windows there,” said Willard, a retired bird division collections manager at the Chicago Field Museum, where his duties included administering, preserving and cataloging the museum's collection of 500,000 bird specimens as well as searching for bird strikes as part of migration research.