Video of Officer-Involved Shooting Shows Man Charging at Seattle Police With Burning Lumber
Police have released a video showing a man throwing a burning piece of lumber into a Seattle officer’s cruiser on October 15.
Local reports said the suspect attacked police in South Lake Union on Thursday afternoon.
This footage shows the police officer opening fire on the man after he throws the burning lumber into the patrol car. Police said the officer discharged his weapon but the suspect was not shot. Credit: @SeattlePD via Storyful