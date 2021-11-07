Video: November perfection (11-6-21)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Some sponsors are reportedly upset at the NHL's mishandling of the Blackhawks scandal, which has left the league's brand "significantly tarnished."
We've had nearly a day to process the vicious murder of the New York Rangers franchise at the hands of Connor McDavid, and we're still in awe.
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
A fight fan's dream comes true on Saturday night with dueling pay-per-views featuring the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and MMA.
Aaron Rodgers took ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine over a COVID-19 vaccine. Neither drug is approved to treat COVID by the FDA.
Portland opened an investigation into Neil Olshey with employees alleging a toxic, hostile work environment where staff members have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
It looks like Kyrie isn't coming back anytime soon.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic hit a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer, another magical moment for the All-Star to give the Dallas Mavericks a 107-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Doncic took the inbound with 11 seconds remaining, dribbled past midcourt toward the left wing and lifted the shot over former teammate Josh Richardson, who was facing the Mavericks for the first time since an offseason trade. Doncic finished with 33 points to 32 for fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum, wh
The highly ranked lightweights went after each other like hungry pit bulls, delivering insane amounts of punishment to the delight of the sell-out crowd.
CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Furkan Korkmaz matched his career best with seven 3-pointers and added 25 points for the Sixers, who topped Chicago for the second time in four nights. Zach LaVine had 32 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 for Chicago. The Bulls led 97-96 after LaVine ended a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer with 5:48 to play, but Embiid answered with
Jim Hayford allegedly used the N-word multiple times in recent months, including at a team scrimmage on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored the deciding goal in a shootout that came after the Minnesota Wild erased two-goal deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, eventually beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Saturday night. Bjugstad, who had 16 points in 45 games during parts of two seasons with Pittsburgh, beat Tristan Jarry with a wrist shot in the shootout. Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala also scored in the shootout for the Wild, who won for the third time in five games. The Wild