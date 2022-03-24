Zelensky Addresses NATO Summit; Leaders Pledge More Assistance for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed President Biden and other NATO leaders, calling for additional military support, a month into Russia’s invasion. The allies pledged to do more to help protect Ukraine against biological, chemical and nuclear threats. Photo composite: Eve Hartley

  • Russia may create pretext to use chemical weapons - NATO

    STORY: "We are concerned partly because we see the rhetoric and we see that Russia is trying to create some kind of pretext accusing Ukraine, the United States and NATO allies of preparing to use chemical and biological weapons," he told reporters after a NATO summit in Brussels, adding any use of chemical weapons would have widespread consequences.Stoltenberg said leaders decided to provide support to Ukraine against chemical and biological weapons, install four new battlegroups in its eastern border and enhance air and maritime capabilities in the region.Russia's invasion of Ukraine a month ago triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to fundamentally rethink their defence policies.Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • Escaped twins describe Mariupol siege

    STORY: "I lost any hope because people were not stopping," said Anastasiya, a 22-year-old psychology student.They fled together with their mother and aunt, a cousin and a friend.The first day of their attempt to leave, the shelling was so intense that every 5-10 minutes they had to abandon their belongings by the roadside and run for cover, Anastasiya said. Eventually, they returned home.Then on the second day, a man fleeing the city with his family in four vehicles agreed to take the group.Although there were only seats for four additional passengers, all six people squeezed into the vehicles in what Hanna said was the "happiest moment of the day."Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, has been almost completely flattened by prolonged Russian bombardment aimed at breaking the resistance of the city's Ukrainian defenders.Hundreds of thousands of people have been hiding in basements with no running water, food, medicine or power, unable or unwilling to leave. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said there was "nothing left" of the city.

  • Entrepreneurs create online platform to help Ukrainian refugees find sponsors

    Entrepreneurs Max Haining and Glenn McWhinney said their platform will provide a ‘digital solution’ to aid the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

  • Biden heads to Europe with more sanctions for Russia

    STORY: Four weeks into the war in Ukraine and NATO leaders are preparing for an emergency summit, with President Biden travelling to Europe on his first foreign tour since the war began.Leaders are expected to roll out additional sanctions against Russia, as massive destruction and civilian deaths mount under continuous bombardment. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a 'special operation'.But in the besieged port city of Mariupol, hundreds of thousands have been sheltering since the war's early days.While the city burns around them, people are trapped and left without food, water or heating. Bodies are being buried in the streets, by residents themselves, such as Andrei:"I hope there will be some sort of a reburial and this is just temporary. The military told us to put the bodies somewhere in the cold. The only cold places now are basements. But there are people in basements, so bringing the dead to people is just... so we bury them here."Satellite imagery shows columns of smoke rising from residential apartment buildings engulfed in flames, in the city that was once home to 400,000 people. No journalists have been able to report from inside the Ukrainian-held parts of Mariupol for more than a week.Yet, invading Russian troops appear to have stalled, taken heavy losses and have failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city or depose the government.On Wednesday (23 March), sources said a veteran senior aide of President Vladimir Putin resigned over the war and left the country with no intention to return.Anatoly Chubais is the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since the invasion.Ahead of this week’s NATO summit, the EU’s Ursula Van Der Leyen described Ukraine as “the face of freedom”.“Honourable members, if freedom has a name, its name is Ukraine, and the Ukrainian flag is the flag of freedom today."In the past month, a quarter of the country’s 44 million people have been driven from their homes.

  • Biden meets with world leaders on energy crunch, Russia-Ukraine war

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss the agenda for President Biden's emergency summit with NATO leaders.

  • Russia bid to host Euro 2028 could be blocked by Uefa

    The declaration of interest in staging Euro 2028 and 2032 came despite Russian representative teams and clubs being banned from Uefa and Fifa events

