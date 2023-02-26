Video: Next Storm Brings Snow By Tuesday in New Hampshire
Next Storm Brings Snow By Tuesday in New Hampshire: Jacqueline Thomas
Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.
A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.
Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.
A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.
As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.
Although snow eases Sunday morning on the B.C. South Coast, travel will remain difficult through the day
A historic weather front slamming Southern California with stunning snow and record rains eased its grip Sunday. But more bad weather is on the way.
San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.
VANCOUVER — A weekend weather system has covered much of British Columbia in snow, and Environment Canada is warning more may be on the way for some areas of the province. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm, while northern B.C. and the central Interior saw around 30 cm in some areas. Vancouver International Airport says 88 per cent of originally scheduled flights for Sunday will operat
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c
Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.
Ohio Gov. DeWine's office said the EPA paused the removal of hazardous waste from the derailment site to put in place "additional oversight measures."
A weather spotter reported thundersnow, which is when lightning and thunder occurs during a snowstorm. The weather phenomenon will return to the Southland on Saturday.
A snowstorm moving over Los Angeles, California, and surrounding areas continued to close roads on Saturday, February 25, Caltrans said.Footage shared by Los Angeles County on Twitter shows snow being cleared in the Palmdale area north of Los Angeles on Saturday.Caltrans said on Saturday afternoon that several roads, including the Interstate 5, were closed in places due to snow.Radar images from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Los Angeles showed the storm moving north-west over Los Angeles and Palmdale on Saturday afternoon.The NWS had issued a winter storm warning, lasting until the early hours of Sunday. Credit: Los Angeles County via Storyful
A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.
Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a
Watch from Minnesota as a pair of eagles work together to protect their eggs from the harsh winter weather. According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are currently two eggs in the nest. The Department of Natural Resources says the snow itself won’t damage the eggs but will actually provide additional insulation.
A powerful winter storm lashing California is still threatening floods, blizzards and avalanches Saturday while adding frigid temperatures to the misery mix
More than 100,000 homes and businesses in California were without electricity early Friday. Rare winter weather continues to batter much of the state.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand police were searching for eight people still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle struck two weeks ago, authorities said on Sunday, amid warnings of more wild weather for the nation's North Island. Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on Feb. 12 and then battered the east coast, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands. "The remaining number of people includes those who, for a variety of reasons, do not engage with authorities," New Zealand police said early on Sunday.