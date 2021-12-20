Video: Morning flakes before mild afternoon Tuesday
Mike Haddad has the latest forecast update.
It's looking almost certain that the best hockey players in the world won't be at the Olympics once again as COVID has obliterated the NHL schedule.
The Raptors are set to ink G-Leaguers Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin to 10-day contracts via the NBA's new hardship provision.
It turns out you can win a hockey game without actually scoring the winning goal.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and this week every manager will be crawling to the waiver wire to get their hands on, well, basically anybody.
Rafa's comeback from injury has hit a snag.
Much like the rest of the world, the NHL is dealing with issues caused by COVID-19.
Peng's interview with Singaporean media did little to assuage fears over how the Chinese government is treating her, and the only entity seemingly invested in her well-being is the governing body of her sport.
Arians failed to live up to his vow to cut Brown if he "screws up." His explanation why on Monday was a blunt assessment of the business of football.
Auburn's Jabari Smith has been phenomenal early in the season and is a serious contender for the top spot along with Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.
He certainly wasn't saying 'Merry Christmas,' that's for sure.
If you're still alive in the championship bracket, Andy Behrens reveals the Week 16 priority pickups who can keep your playoff run going.
For some Eagles' fans, the postponement of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team made for spoiled plans and a financial hit.
In seven days, the Cardinals' season has taken a big downturn.
Mason Geertsen gave some polite advice to Tyler Bertuzzi after a scuffle.
Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks was a frightening scene for all involved.
A common minor-hockey scenario will play out at the NHL level with Paul Maurice's replacement, Dave Lowry, coaching Adam Lowry on the Winnipeg Jets.
Harbaugh appeared to have unanimous support from players he consulted for Sunday's decisive call.
"There's no guarantee, so we want to use every protocol we can to help them stay safe."
LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads. While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a s
DETROIT (AP) — This season has never been easy for Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell. After all, his team lost its first nine games, and only two wins in the past three weeks have pulled its record to 2-11-1. Monday, though, was supposed to be a rare victory lap. At his weekly news conference, Campbell was able to talk about all the things his team did well in a stunning 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The win wasn't a fluke — the Lions outplayed Arizona in every phase of the game. However,