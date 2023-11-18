Video: Mild air getting pushed out, with rain to follow
Meteorologist Mike Haddad says the weekend will start with some showers.
Here’s what forecasters say.
Grindavik was evacuated on Saturday after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused by 2,000 earthquakes. Large cracks appeared in the ground.
Thousands of people could wake up in the dark Thursday as torrential rain and powerful winds knocked out power across South Florida metro areas, triggered flash flood warnings and prompted school closures.
A recent spell of nice weather bucked November’s reputation as a gloomy month, but a cold front will bring a reality check on Friday
It's going to be a stormy Saturday in the Maritimes.A coastal system moving up the Eastern Seaboard will combine with a cold front coming out of the west, resulting in a strong fall storm for the region.The storm will ramp up throughout the day on Saturday, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds set for late Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. The storm will depart early Sunday. The heavy rainfall and greatest risk of downpours will be across Nova Scotia, southeastern New Brunswick an
Heavy rain and strong winds could result in power outages, localized flooding and dangerous road conditions across parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend
The “rarely seen” predators were spotted off the California coast near San Diego.
My totally radical, completely sure-fire plan to blanket the country with affordable homes and clean energy and mass transit — fast
A tidal turbine owned by a company already financially on the rocks washed ashore on Brier Island, N.S., Friday morning.Residents and fishermen came across the machinery that ran aground near Sweetcake Cove after breaking loose from the Westport Harbour."I was like, 'Oh no,'" said Jess Tudor, who was walking his dogs when he noticed the turbine on the shore. "This is not good."Tudor said the turbine floated about a kilometre from where it was docked but didn't appear to cause any significant dam
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect. The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death. Gregorio Narajos, 34, was getting ready to eat at the SM City General Santos mall when the quake hit Friday afternoon. “We went under the table, we can't do any thing else," he told The Associated Press. "Peo
Rain showers and gusty winds return to southern British Columbia this weekend, putting a damper on any outdoor plans
Kovu, one of the Pittsburgh Zoo’s friendliest animals, died in July after his health quickly declined, officials said.
Plan ahead: A strong late fall storm is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this upcoming weekend
As snow geese embark on an epic journey southward for the winter, thousands of geese stop in Southern Canada to rest and make reserves for the rest of their migration. A conservation area near Victoriaville, Quebec is one of the popular spots to witness the largest group in the fall.
Authorities in Montana are seeking public assistance in identifying the person responsible for the illegal killing of a wolverine.
Friday will be the last of the extra mild November weather across southern Ontario, with cooling temperatures and even signs of snow marking parts of the weekend for the region
Another low system approaching the south coast of B.C. is set to usher in another wet weekend, featuring heavy rain and gusty winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timings and impacts for you.
ROSSTON, Texas (AP) — The cattle part as Meredith Ellis edges her small four-wheeler through the herd, silently counting the cows and their calves. It’s the way she starts most days on her 3,000-acre Texas ranch: ensuring all the cattle are safe, deciding when they should move to another pasture, and checking that the grass is as healthy as her animals. “We’re looking for the sweet spot where the land and cattle help each other,” Ellis says as she rumbles down a narrow dirt road to check on anot
Warmer days are behind as a November chill moves into Ontario which will be accompanied by a Colorado low to bring rain and lake effect snow for the second last week of November. Meteorologsit Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.