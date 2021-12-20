Video: Mass General doctor explains why COVID-19 booster shots are needed
Moderna says a larger dose of its COVID-19 booster shot significantly increases protection against the omicron coronavirus variant.
It's looking almost certain that the best hockey players in the world won't be at the Olympics once again as COVID has obliterated the NHL schedule.
The Raptors are set to ink G-Leaguers Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin to 10-day contracts via the NBA's new hardship provision.
It turns out you can win a hockey game without actually scoring the winning goal.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and this week every manager will be crawling to the waiver wire to get their hands on, well, basically anybody.
Rafa's comeback from injury has hit a snag.
Much like the rest of the world, the NHL is dealing with issues caused by COVID-19.
Arians failed to live up to his vow to cut Brown if he "screws up." His explanation why on Monday was a blunt assessment of the business of football.
The WTA says it remains concerned about Peng Shuai's "well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion," even after she denied making sexual assault allegations.
Auburn's Jabari Smith has been phenomenal early in the season and is a serious contender for the top spot along with Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.
He certainly wasn't saying 'Merry Christmas,' that's for sure.
If you're still alive in the championship bracket, Andy Behrens reveals the Week 16 priority pickups who can keep your playoff run going.
For some Eagles' fans, the postponement of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team made for spoiled plans and a financial hit.
In seven days, the Cardinals' season has taken a big downturn.
Mason Geertsen gave some polite advice to Tyler Bertuzzi after a scuffle.
Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks was a frightening scene for all involved.
A common minor-hockey scenario will play out at the NHL level with Paul Maurice's replacement, Dave Lowry, coaching Adam Lowry on the Winnipeg Jets.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season. Bevell said Monday he will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games, beginning at the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday. The Jaguars (2-12) have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while tra
The Tour had previously said that it wouldn't allow anyone to compete in Saudi Arabia's "unsanctioned" event.
Now that they’ve clinched their third straight NFC North title, the Green Bay Packers can turn their focus to claiming the conference’s top seed and lone first-round playoff bye. The Packers could use the extra week of rest at the start of the postseason. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing through a toe injury and several other notable players are sidelined as the Packers head into the stretch run of the regular season. “Having an extra week, I think would be really great for my toe,” Rod
CALGARY — Kaiden Guhle has been named Canada's captain for the upcoming world junior hockey championship. Jake Neighbours and 2021 gold medallist Cole Perfetti will serve alongside Guhle as alternate captains. Guhle, a defenceman from Sherwood Park, Alta., and Neighbours, a winger from Calgary, are teammates on the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, while Perfetti, a centre from Whitby, Ont., is in his second season with AHL's Manitoba Moose. Canada announced its 25-player roster on Dec. 12 following a f