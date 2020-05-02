VIDEO: Man leads officers on high-speed chase through Sacramento

A man was arrested Friday evening after leading Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a chase, officials said. The chase started around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Edison Avenue after a Sacramento County sheriff’s license plate reader reported the suspect’s SUV was possibly an armed vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies in the area found the SUV and tried to pull the driver over because he was believed to be a wanted felon. The driver then took off. The chase ended on Howe Avenue and Arden Way, where the driver hit another car waiting at an intersection for the light to change. LiveCopter 3 was overheard and and captured the near misses and the dramatic end. Watch in the video above.

