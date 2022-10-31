Video: A Look At Your Halloween Forecast (10-30-22)
Matt has the latest on how long the mild weather sticks around.
Matt has the latest on how long the mild weather sticks around.
TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some
HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the
NHL players choosing their own goal songs is trending in a sport that's historically emphasized team and downplayed the individual. The Winnipeg Jets this season are among the latest clubs to let each player pick a song to reverberate through Canada Life Centre after he scores. "I think the fans have loved it. The players have definitely picked up on it. They've put some thought into it," said Kyle Balharry, True North Sports' senior director of game presentation. "It's bringing a lot of persona
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.
The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games. “That's nice,” Dvorak said. “I've been close a couple times but it's kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess.” Cole Caufield added two goals and N
Para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett, one of Canada's up-and-coming stars, continued his banner season Sunday at the FINA World Cup in Toronto. The 18-year-old from Parksville, B.C., lowered the world record — pending ratification — in the men's 200-metre freestyle S14 to one minute 51.40 seconds. Australia's Jack Ireland held the previous short course mark of 1:52.49 since Aug. 24. In June, Bennett clocked 1:54.41 — a Canadian record — in a silver-medal performance at the Para-swimming world champions
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc
VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here
MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to
CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.
TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat
On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.
CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss
CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a
EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a
CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a
Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g