Video: Lighter snow Friday (1-19-23)

CBC

The Canadian women's hockey team will play the U.S. twice in Quebec in February to conclude the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday. The Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Que., will host the first match on Feb. 20. The teams will meet again two days later at Place Bell in Laval, Que. It'll be the first time the Americans will play in the province since 2017. Canada will only secure the Rivalry Series title if the team is able to win both games, since the U.S. leads 3