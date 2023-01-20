Video: Lighter snow Friday (1-19-23)

Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.
The Canadian women's hockey team will play the U.S. twice in Quebec in February to conclude the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday. The Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Que., will host the first match on Feb. 20. The teams will meet again two days later at Place Bell in Laval, Que. It'll be the first time the Americans will play in the province since 2017. Canada will only secure the Rivalry Series title if the team is able to win both games, since the U.S. leads 3
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 106-98 win over the injury slowed Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Jeremy Sochan added 16 point as San Antonio. Brooklyn lost its third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf. Johnson was 11 for 26 from the field, including two key baskets in the fourth
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil
The medal design for the 2023 North American Indigenous Games has officially been unveiled. The host society revealed the design at an event featuring Indigenous artists and dancers in Millbrook First Nation Tuesday, marking six months before the Games. The medals were initially designed by Ella Scothorn, a student from Hardwood Lands, N.S., before being finalized by Mi'kmaw artist Tayla Fern Paul. "This is really great and it's important to see the local artists' work being done on the medals,"
CALGARY — Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night. Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists for Colorado (23-17-3) to extend his point streak to six games. With their third straight win, the Avs climb within two points of the Flames, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Colorado holds three games in hand. Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for Calgary (21-16-9), w
LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory. Harrison Barnes added 20 points and Kevin Huerter had 18 to help the Kings (25-18) move into third place in the Western Conference. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 19. The Lakers have lost four of five. Kings center Domantas Sabonis missed the game due to illness. Coach Mike Brown said before the
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 38 saves, including 21 in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “We came out, we played fast, I thought we were really competitive on the puck,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “I thought our execution with the puck was really good, and then I thought we did some good things in the offensive
VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown. “In a lot of instances that can deflate a team,” Sullivan said. "I never sensed that on the bench.” On the ice, either. Bryan Rust scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it and Jake Guentzel beat John Gibson 33 seconds into overtime as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victo
VANCOUVER — Steven Stamkos scored his 500th regular-season NHL goal on Wednesday — and then just kept scoring. The Lightning captain included the major milestone in a hat trick as Tampa Bay downed the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver. "That's a game that you're gonna remember for forever, so to do that and have that story to tell for years to come was pretty special," Stamkos said. The 32-year-old centre took a slick pass from Alex Killorn and put a backdoor tap in past Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer
Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.
The Jaguars and Giants combined for seven wins last season. Now, they’re two victories away from playing in the Super Bowl. Both teams hired new coaches who quickly delivered success. Doug Pederson took Jacksonville from 3-14 and consecutive No. 1 overall picks to the AFC South title. Brian Daboll led New York from a 4-13 mark to the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2016. Pederson already had an impressive resume before the Jaguars hired him to rebuild the culture following a disastrou
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team's pregame Pride celebration. “Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.” Before Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rai
Toronto's star defenceman Morgan Rielly has been a weak link since returning to the Leafs lineup after a month out with a knee injury. Rielly, who has been on the ice for 18 goals in 26 games at 5-on-5, signed an eight-year, $60-million extension in October 2021.
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express. The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest fro
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals managed to survive and advance. However, their win over the Ravens may have cost them another starter on the offensive line. Cincinnati beat Baltimore 24-17 on Sunday night, winning a playoff game in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history. The Bengals likely lost a third starting offensive lineman in the space of a month when left tackle Jonah Williams departed in the second quarter with a left knee injury. The Ravens sacked Joe Burrow four times
CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones was frustrated after he missed the net on a prime scoring opportunity in the second period. The All-Star defenseman felt a lot better when the game was over. Jones scored two goals, including the winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr M
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are finally starting to find a way to hang on to their leads. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Oilers won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. “You have to find ways to win,” said Hyman, who now has a career high 29 assists on the season. “We weren’t able to properly string games together and now we have won some in a row, but we are happier with the way we are playing, I think that is the key thing. "W