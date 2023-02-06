Video: Iowa high school basketball player shatters back board

CBC

A hockey rink in a small Saskatchewan town has earned internet stardom for the way skaters hit the ice. At the community skating rink in Lang, Sask., about 60 kilometres south of Regina, players have to descend a staircase that rises and falls using a pulley system. Once they're onto the ice, the staircase — like a drawbridge — is lifted back to the roof. Rink board member and village councillor Mike Williams said the community calls it the "catwalk." "As you step onto the stairs it drops down o