Video: Inside stolen dog farm where spaniel owner found 70 missing pets
Pet-breeder Tony Cronin discovered the stolen animals at the site in Carmarthenshire, West Wales, after receiving a tip-off while searching for his own missing spaniels.
Pet-breeder Tony Cronin discovered the stolen animals at the site in Carmarthenshire, West Wales, after receiving a tip-off while searching for his own missing spaniels.
Osaka scored her second Grand Slam win over Williams and will play next for her fourth Grand Slam title.
Dunedin's TD Ballpark will serve as the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for the start of the 2021 MLB season.
SEVILLE, Spain — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernández but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland’s double before halftime at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg. The win ended Sevilla’s good run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. The second leg will be on March 9 in Germany. In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Porto defeated Juventus 2-1 at home. Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner in the 19th. The 20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games. The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappé as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a hat trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21. De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th. Dortmund travelled to Spain having won only one of its last six German league matches. It had lost its last four away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla’s last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league in January. It was coming off a league win against Huesca and a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champion, is playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Dortmund is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons, but it last made it to the quarterfinals in 2017, when it lost to Monaco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The league's top doctor said players have asked him if the vaccine will hurt their performance.
Lillard is third in the league in 3-pointers made (105) while shooting 38% from that range.
A Canadian plant has produced skates honouring the NHL's first Black player as part of Black History Month.
PORTO, Portugal — Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half. Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute. “Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking. “Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn’t have played this type of match and it’s a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game.” Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time. The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin. “Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world,” Porto coach Sérgio Conceição said. "That shows the solidity of our performance. “We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded.” Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. But it gifted Porto the lead after barely a minute when Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to play a back pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, not realizing Taremi was right behind him to intercept and slot home from six yards. Juventus appeared to lack energy and ideas and its night got worse in the 35th when captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off with a calf injury. Porto was even quicker off the mark at the start of the second half when Wilson Manafá ran down the right before rolling across for Marega to turn in at the near post. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo brought on forward Álvaro Morata shortly after the hour mark for Weston McKennie. Morata had scored six goals in as many Champions League appearances this season and Juventus looked more dangerous after he came on. Porto hadn't conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season but that streak came to an end when Adrien Rabiot burst down the left and crossed for Chiesa to fire a first-time shot into the far corner. Chiesa became the first Juventus player apart from Ronaldo to score in a Champions League knockout game since Blaise Matuidi in 2018. That appeared to wake Juventus up and it came close to snatching what would have been an undeserved draw. Ronaldo was left furious when he went down under a challenge from Zaidu Sanusi seconds before the full-time whistle and the incident was not looked at on video review. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Roughly 2 million homes in Texas were without power Monday.
Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?
Tim Tebow hit .233 over 287 games in the minors.
Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.
The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.
Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.
BARCELONA, Spain — With his reputation as a taskmaster, Diego Simeone is not an easy coach to play for. Many a striker - Álvaro Morata, Jackson Martínez, Kevin Gameiro, to name three - have seen their careers stunted while at Simeone’s defence-first Atlético Madrid. But the Argentine coach’s no-frills style and demands for maximum effort from his players also result in some rare transformations. Take the case of Marcos Llorente, who arrived as a defensive specialist who had failed to fit in at Real Madrid and ended up blossoming into one of the top-scoring midfielders in Spain under Simeone. Llorente has scored nine times for Atlético this season, including two goals in the last two games to help keep the Spanish leader with only one loss blemishing its league campaign. His equalizer salvaged a point from a 1-1 draw at Levante on Wednesday. On Saturday, his team will host the same Levante side before it prepares to play Chelsea in the Champions League round-of-16. Simeone spoke about how “glorious” it felt for him to discover that a player who had been pigeonholed as a certain type can actually do so much more. “It awakens a sense of joy and enthusiasm to keep progressing in this profession,” Simeone said after Llorente scored in a 2-1 win over Granada last Saturday. “When we see a player who has the conditions to do something different, we know we have to give it a try. It happened with (Antoine) Griezmann, Koke and Saúl Ñigúez, who have played in several positions. “Now I watch videos of Marcos Llorente from training when he was not even being included on our squads. He was scoring goals in all of them, until one day we decided to give him a chance and played him as a forward. Now we are modulating his position to play him as an interior midfielder where he feels the most comfortable.” Llorente erupted as a scorer on one of soccer's top stages. With Liverpool beating Atlético in the Champions League last March, he came off the bench and struck twice from long range to stun the-then title holders at Anfield. Since then he has been a fixture in Simeone’s starting 11, playing mostly as an attacking midfielder, but also filling in at several positions when teammates were out with injury, suspension or coronavirus infections. Llorente’s speed and superb fitness give Simeone just what he demands: a relentless pursuit of the ball while defending and the ability to stretch the attack and open spaces for the less mobile Luis Suárez to score. Second only to Suárez’s 16 goals as Atlético’s top scorer, Llorente is tied with Levante’s Jorge de Frutos as the leading assist-maker with seven. The 26-year-old Llorente came up through Real Madrid’s training academy. After impressing as a holding midfielder in a season at Alavés, he returned to Madrid in 2017. But after Zinedine Zidane used him sparingly during two seasons as backup to regular starter Casemiro, the club apparently saw no danger in sending him to their crosstown rival for 20 million euros ($24 million) in 2019. Llorente has, however, become a different player under Simeone. After going scoreless for Alavés and only netting twice in two seasons for Madrid, he has 14 goals in a season and a half for Atlético. Atletico leads Madrid by six points and Barcelona by nine. Madrid has played one more game than the other two title challengers. OTHER MATCHES Madrid visits the relegation-threatened Valladolid on Saturday, before it travels to Atalanta in the Champions League next week. Barcelona will try to bounce back from its 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain when it hosts a Cádiz side on Sunday that upset it in December. Barcelona has gone 12 league games without defeat since that 2-1 loss. Fourth-place Sevilla, one point behind Barcelona, will visit Osasuna on Monday. Sevilla’s nine-game win streak was ended by a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press
MUNICH — Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for the coronavirus in the fourth case at the club in the last month. “The 24-year-old is otherwise in good health and is self-isolating at home,” Bayern said in a statement. Right-back Pavard scored the only goal of the game as his side beat Tigres to win the Club World Cup in Qatar last week, and was an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday. Bayern did not address whether Pavard's case could be linked to midfielder Thomas Müller testing positive last week at the Club World Cup. Müller flew back to Munich separately from the rest of the team and went into isolation. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez both tested positive last month. Bayern said they did extra training Wednesday to recover their fitness. Leader Bayern plays third-place Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday and then faces Lazio in the Champions League on Feb. 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Some of the rooms that USA Basketball is occupying this weekend in Puerto Rico overlook the Isla Verde Beach, meaning those on that side of the hotel can gaze from their windows at the white sand and clear blue water. That’s also as close as they’ll get to vacationing on this trip. USA Basketball is in a bubble for the next few days, as it prepares for its two remaining qualifying games for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup at San Juan. The Americans have already clinched a berth in the field, regardless of what happens against Bahamas on Friday and Mexico on Saturday. But to the players — including NBA veterans like Joe Johnson, Isaiah Thomas and Brandon Bass — and coaches on this trip, these two games are far from irrelevant. “People will ask, ’Oh, is this a great resume builder? No. This is Team USA,” said Joe Prunty, the head coach for the Americans in these two games. “The level of respect for not only representing your country but with what’s gone on with Team USA through the history of international competition, it means a lot to be a part of that.” No fans will be at the games in San Juan because of COVID-19 protocols; only team personnel and those tasked with game operations are in the bubble. There are eight teams in San Juan and eight more in Colombia — also a bubble there — this weekend for the final qualifiers; the U.S. and Brazil locked up berths back in November, while the last 10 spots in the 12-team AmeriCup field were supposed to be set by Sunday. That may not happen after all: FIBA said Wednesday that Brazil was denied entry to Colombia for its two games there, and Cuba simply did not arrive in Puerto Rico for what would have been three games this weekend. The travel issues for the Brazilians and Cubans will not affect the U.S. schedule this weekend, but those five games not being played could keep other nations from clinching berths. The Americans could have brought anyone to these games. They decided to load up; Johnson and Thomas are former NBA All-Stars, Bass is an established pro, Dakota Mathias was starting games for Philadelphia earlier this season and four other players on the U.S. roster have past NBA experience. “I genuinely love hooping,” said the 39-year-old Johnson, one of only 46 players to score 20,000 points in NBA history. “Regardless, if it’s in the NBA or just playing with my son, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to be in the gym playing after this. And if an opportunity comes from this and I feel like it’s worth listening to, I’ll take a look at it, no doubt. But that’s not my purpose in playing in this.” His purpose? Simple. He wanted to wear “USA” again. He played for the 2006 World Cup team that went 8-1 and won a bronze medal. This time, there’s no medal at stake, only another chance to represent his country. “This opportunity is a blessing within itself,” Johnson said. Prunty looks at it the same way. He was an assistant on the staff headed by Mike Fratello for the two qualifying games in November, a pair of wins that clinched a berth in the AmeriCup tournament — the event that serves as the championship for the teams in the FIBA Americas zone, covering nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. USA Basketball has won the AmeriCup title seven times in nine previous attempts. “There's pressure that you always feel from the standpoint of wanting to win as a competitor," Prunty said. “But it is bigger than that, because you get to represent something that’s significantly bigger than yourself. And that's awesome. Being able to be a part of something that's bigger than yourself, it's a great thing." The Bahamas game will be very big for that country’s chances of qualifying; the Mexico game could decide if Mexico advances. And both teams, Prunty knows, will be revved up to play against the U.S. “Whenever you put on the Team USA jersey, it doesn’t matter who or where you are, you’re getting the other team’s best,” Prunty said. “And so, the carrot is, we have a standard to uphold here — not only as a team, but for everybody that’s ever been a part of this.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
CALGARY — The Vancouver Canucks chased former goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames net in a 5-1 win Wednesday. Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists for Vancouver (8-11-1), with Bo Horvat and J.T Miller each contributing a goal and an assist to the victory. "I like to score when our team's winning," Boeser said. "It feels so much better when you do that. "Just for our team to play a complete game tonight, it's huge for us." Defenceman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 versus the Flames this season. Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 35-of-36 shots in his eighth start and first win since Jan. 28. Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary (8-7-1). Markstrom stopped 24 shots in his seventh straight start and 14th of Calgary's 16 games this season. After allowing five goals on 29 shots, the former Canuck was replaced by David Rittich near the eight-minute mark of the third period. Markstrom denied feeling fatigued by his workload, but the Swede couldn't compensate for several defensive breakdowns by the Flames. He was also involved in a pair of second-period collisions with Canucks. "It's nice to get rewarded for the chances we had tonight," Horvat said. "Marky stood on his head a lot against us. "To finally put a couple past him and get rewarded for a lot of our hard work and our chances tonight, it definitely gives our group confidence." Wednesday's game was the fourth in a row between the two clubs. The Flames went 2-1 in Vancouver's Rogers Arena before the series shifted to Scotiabank Saddledome. Boeser scored on a Canucks 4-on-1 at 5:54 of the third period. The winger lasered a high shot over Markstrom's glove for his 15th point and eighth goal in his last 11 games. Calgary drew within one at 18:13 of the second period, but Vancouver pulled away again scoring twice in the final 78 seconds. Vancouver's pressure around Calgary's net produced multiple chances for Schmidt to bang in a rebound at 19:06. Miller put a shot off the crossbar and in at 18:28. Calgary's Mangiapane drove in from the wing and dragged the puck in front of a sprawling Holtby to score on a sharp-angled shot at 18:13. Markstrom charged out of Calgary's net to challenge Horvat streaking up the middle, but the goalie was too late to cut off the angle. Horvat got a shot away as the players made contact for a 2-0 Vancouver lead at 7:37 of the second period. Markstrom also left his crease in the first minute of the period for a poke check on Vancouver's Tanner Pearson in full stride. The two men collided hard near the face-off circle. "It's pretty clear obviously I had no business going out on either one of them," Markstrom said. "One, you know, I got lucky enough to get hit on my pad with the puck. And the other they scored. "You want to help the team win and stop pucks and not to give goals away like that. It's frustrating when you're helping the other team instead of helping your own team." The Flames have led after the first period in just five of their 16 games this season. Head coach Geoff Ward was frustrated by his team's inconsistency. ""It's time to put this thing to bed, take charge and take control of what we can," Ward said. "We certainly can control the way we start, we certainly can control how we pay attention to details, how hard we compete, how much we care. "All those things are certainly within our control." Benn scored his first of the season at 1:46 of the first period off a neutral-zone turnover by Calgary's Dominik Simon. Horvat faked a shot and fed Benn in the slot to beat Markstrom's glove. The Flames take on the Oilers in a back-to-back games on Friday at home and Saturday in Edmonton. The Canucks are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Sunday. Notes: Flames centre Mikael Backlund was back in the lineup after sitting out Monday's 4-3 overtime win in Vancouver with a lower-body injury . . . Horvat has 13 points (7-6) in his last 16 games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Naomi Osaka beat her idol Serena Williams in straight sets at the Australian Open semifinal, Fernando Tatís Jr. is reportedly signing an enormous contract extension with the San Diego Padres and Jared explores a theory behind one unique sports bet in the “Gold Rush.” PLUS: Does Serena even need a 24th Grand Slam single’s title to cement GOAT status, and how much would you wager on the Wizards winning the NBA Championship this year?
Serena Williams' biggest challenge in winning a 24th Grand Slam title isn't her age or talent. It's her opponent.
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, set up Andrew Wiggins for one the next time down before delivering a final dagger from deep, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Kent Bazemore had a follow shot with 1:32 left for one of his two big baskets in OT and finished with a season-high 26 points — his second 20-point performance this season. Curry scored 25 points and overcame an off shooting night by finding his stroke when it mattered most. He added 11 assists and seven rebounds. A few minutes after the final buzzer, Bazemore and Curry shared a loud cheer and hard handshake before disappearing down the tunnel. Jimmy Butler had his second straight triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Heat, who never trailed in regulation. Eric Paschall scored back-to-back baskets to pull the Warriors as close as 99-96 with 3:37 to play in regulation as Miami called timeout. Curry's 3 at 2:26 made it 103-101 then he stole the ball from Butler on the other end moments later. Bazemore made consecutive hoops to tie it with 52 seconds remaining. Kelly Oubre Jr. missed an 3 for the win. Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points for Miami, coming off a 125-118 loss at the Clippers on Monday night. Golden State started with a 13-3 burst out of halftime to make it a game again after falling behind 61-46 at the break. Wiggins wound up with 23 points as Curry mostly struggled. Curry was 3 for 11 in the first half, missing eight of his nine 3-point tries. He finished 5 of 20 from long range as Golden State went 18 for 52 and got outrebounded 50-45. Draymond Green was a late scratch by the Warriors because of right ankle soreness and Mychal Mulder made his fourth career start in Green's place and first of the season. IGGY'S BACK Andre Iguodala received a nice welcome back when he checked into the game for the first time in the final two minutes of the opening quarter. He then scored 10 points against his old team. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did a little bit of everything in six seasons for the Warriors from 2013-19. “That’s why Andre will always be one of my favourites just his selflessness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win a game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. TIP-INS Heat: Butler has grabbed eight or more rebounds in nine straight games. ... The Heat dropped to 4-10 on the road with their third straight loss away from home. ... This marked Miami's first visit to second-year Chase Center. ... The Heat swept last season's series with the Warriors but saw the end of a three-game winning streak in the series. The Heat snapped a five-game losing streak on the Warriors' home court with a 120-118 win on Feb. 10, 2019, while Golden State still played at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Warriors: C Kevon Looney was re-evaluated before missing his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. He has resumed some portions of practice and Kerr hopes he will be back on the floor in the latter part of an upcoming four-game road trip. ... Rookie James Wiseman is scheduled to have his sprained left wrist examined again Thursday and if all is well could return as soon as Friday vs. the Magic. “I’m just watching everybody that’s in my position and just seeing how the system goes,” Wiseman said. “So when I get back out there, there won’t be anything different. I can’t wait to get on the floor, which should be pretty soon.” ... F Alen Smailagic made his G League Warriors debut after being sidelined recovering from surgery in early January for a torn meniscus in his right knee. UP NEXT Heat: At Sacramento on Thursday night to complete a back-to-back. Miami lost 105-104 at home to the Kings on Jan. 30. Warriors: At Orlando on Friday night before a scheduled game in Curry's hometown of Charlotte on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press