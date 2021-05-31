Video: Improving conditions in Massachusetts to stretch into Wednesday
The hour of sunshine we're getting at the end of Memorial Day is a sign of the better weather ahead.
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Monday for their fifth straight win. The Mariners improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season. Oakland took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on a two-out single by Aramís García off Daniel Zamora (2-0). The Mariners pulled even on France’s one-out single off Lou Trivino (2-2). J.P. Crawford followed with a one-hopper that first baseman Matt Olson couldn’t handle for an error and rolled down the right field line. France was held at third, and after Jake Fraley was intentionally walked, scored easily on Murphy’s deep fly to right field. Oakland scored twice in the eighth inning against Seattle’s bullpen. Sean Murphy provided the big blow on an RBI double that just eluded the leaping attempt of Kyle Lewis in center field and tied the game at 4. Top Mariners prospect Logan Gilbert was in line for his first major league victory after throwing six strong innings allowing two runs before Oakland rallied in the eighth. Anthony Misiewicz gave up a walk and single to open the eighth, then struck out Jed Lowrie and Seth Brown. JT Chargois entered but was called for a balk that scored Mark Canha and Murphy followed with his tying double. Lewis left the game due to right knee discomfort after the inning. Donovan Walton hit his first homer in the big leagues, a three-run shot off Oakland starter James Kaprielian in the fourth that gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Lewis added an RBI double that ended Kaprielian’s day. Less than a week ago, Kaprielian shut out Seattle for seven innings while allowing only two hits. This time, he gave five hits and struck out three, but struggled with his control walking three and hit two batters. ROSTER SHUFFLE The Mariners optioned IF Eric Campbell to Triple-A Tacoma with Fraley coming off the injured list. ... Seattle traded RHP Sam Delaplane to San Francisco for cash considerations. Delaplane was designated for assignment last week by the Mariners. TRAINER’S ROOM Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday is the day Oakland will determine if OF Ramón Laureano (groin) can resume baseball activity or if he’ll need to go on the injured list. Laureano went through some light pregame work on Monday. UP NEXT Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.21) has won five straight decisions and is coming off the best game of his career throwing a complete-game two-hitter in a victory over the Los Angeles Angles last week. Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.40) returns from the injured list to make his first start since April 27. Gonzales has been sidelined by a forearm strain and is expected to be limited to about four innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
"This particular situation is unfair to the sport and to the athletes." Hubbard would be the first openly transgender Olympian.
DENVER (AP) — Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado's Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights' 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced earlier in the day on social media it was holding a hearing with Reaves, who drew a match penalty for attempting to injure an opponent — Graves — at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game. In a video posted on the league's site explaining the decision, the NHL said both the officials and Reaves acknowledged “a chunk of Graves' hair was pulled out by Reaves” during the scrum. The league also noted Reaves' actions — the roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct — were “retaliation” for an earlier hit by Graves on Mattias Janmark. “Reaves and the Golden Knights acknowledged that, angered by the earlier hit, he takes this opportunity to send a message to Graves as payback,” the league said in the video. “And while some of the actions taken by Reaves could be sufficiently penalized by the on-ice officials, the totality of Reaves' actions combined with the game situation and the retribution involved in the play necessitates supplemental discipline.” The NHL's Department of Player Safety cited the fact it was roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct and considered Reaves' history — he was fined twice and suspended twice previously. Before the discipline was announced, Vegas coach Pete DeBoer stuck up for Reaves, who avoided punishment for a hit from behind in a Game 7 win over Minnesota on Friday that sent Ryan Suter's face into the goal post. “For me, Ryan is one of the cleanest tough guys I’ve seen in the league in my 12, 13 years," DeBoer said of Reaves as his team tries to regroup for Game 2 on Wednesday. “He’s consistently a clean, physical player.” The Avalanche weren't thrilled with the play on Graves, who was thrown to the ice as his helmet rolled away. Graves stayed down as trainers tended to him with skirmishes going on all around. “Graves is down in a vulnerable position and he just stays on top of him and obviously hits him,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "So I didn’t like the play. But (DeBoer) knows his player. I guess I don’t think that (Reaves) is out there trying to injure people on purpose. He’s just got a ruggedness to his game. “In that situation in the game, I just didn’t like it that much.” Same went for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who quipped after Sunday’s rout: “Reaves is on a mission to hurt somebody in the third and that’s what he goes out and does.” DeBoer offered a defense. “I do know a couple of things: His gloves never came off, nobody was hurt on the play,” DeBoer said. “Whether they’re going to look at what’s between the lines there, and think that there’s something there that maybe I don’t see, that’s their department, not mine.” The Golden Knights were none-too-pleased with a chest-high hit Graves delivered on Janmark near the boards in the second period. Janmark didn’t return and DeBoer had no update Monday. “That’s tough to watch,” DeBoer said after the game. “A defenseless player, one of your teammates getting hit like that, it’s hard not to carry that emotion through the rest of the game.” The lopsided nature of Game 1 was a surprise given the two teams were so evenly matched throughout the regular season. They tied for the most points in the league, but the Avalanche earned the Presidents’ Trophy — along with home-ice advantage in the postseason — by virtue of a tiebreaker (more regulation wins). Fatigue may have played a factor. The Golden Knights had one day off following a grueling first-round series with Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Avalanche had nearly a week off after a four-game sweep of St. Louis. Colorado showed off its early speed in jumping out to a 5-0 lead on goaltender Robin Lehner, who was the surprise starter. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected back in goal Wednesday. Fleury played in all seven games against the Wild and posted a 1.71 goals-against average. After re-watching the footage, DeBoer noted: “It wasn’t all bad, as ridiculous as that sounds, when you look at the box score. "We’re deep enough into the season that we know what our good game looks like,” DeBoer added. “We know what we have to get to and it’s a matter of getting back to it.” NOTES: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the eight-game suspension of Colorado forward Nazem Kadri for his illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 on May 19. Kadri has served three games. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros beat former bench coach Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday. This was the first time Cora, now managing the Red Sox, had faced the Astros since being suspended in 2020 for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scheme while with the team in 2017. Cora helped Houston win the World Series in 2017, then guided Boston to the 2018 title. He was fired by the Red Sox after his suspension, then rehired last November. “I got suspended,” Cora said, reflecting on the scandal before the game. "That’s something that will always be on my resume and I think at the end, we all made a mistake. We all messed up, and we all are paying the price.” Jose Urquidy (4-2) did his part in ending Boston's three-game winning streak. He yielded three hits and one run, striking out nine in six innings in his return from the injured list. Urquidy, who had been out since May 12 with shoulder inflammation, won his career-best fourth straight decision. The recent struggles for Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4) continued when he allowed a season-high six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings to extend his losing streak to a career-long four games. He struck out four and walked two pitching just four innings his last time out. Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Alex Bregman drove in two runs for Houston. The Astros got things going by hitting three consecutive singles with no outs in the second before taking a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones. Myles Straw then grounded into a double play that scored another run. Martín Maldonado singled to start Houston’s third before Altuve homered into the seats in left field to extend the lead to 4-0. That homer was the 140th of Altuve’s career, moving him past Bob Watson and into sole possession of eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Altuve singled with one out in the fifth and Rodriguez walked Bregman with two outs. Colten Brewer relieved and walked Carlos Correa to load the bases, and Tucker grounded a two-run single to center to make it 6-0. Bregman's two-run single highlighted a five-run sixth. Alex Verdugo hit an RBI double in the Boston sixth. Hunter Renfroe homered in the eighth. TRAINER’S ROOM Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez missed his fifth straight game with a sore right wrist ... 1B Yuli Gurriel was out for a third consecutive game with inflammation in his left middle finger. ... LHP Blake Taylor (sprained right ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list before Monday’s game. ... RHP Andre Scrubb and RHP Ralph Garza Jr. were optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room on the roster for Taylor and Urquidy. UP NEXT Boston’s Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.83 ERA) opposes Luis Garcia (3-3, 2.93) when the series continues on Tuesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson re-signed with the Toronto Argonauts on Monday.Bethel-Thompson had a CFL-high 26 touchdown passes in 13 starts with Toronto in 2019. The six-foot-four, 220-pound American spent 2020 in The Spring League, an American-based circuit.Bethel-Thompson joined the Argos in 2017, helping the club win a Grey Cup title that season."I am very excited at the prospect of the CFL being back this year and I cannot wait to continue to pursue my passion in one of the greatest cities in the world," Bethel-Thompson said in a statement. "I look forward to playing my role as quarterback by making each and every teammate around me better."The CFL didn't play in 2020 and is tentatively scheduled to kick off a 14-game 2021 season Aug. 5."McLeod brings veteran and locker room leadership to our ball club, as well as the ability to play quarterback at a high level," rookie head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "He makes us a better football team and I am excited for him to rejoin the team this year."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. The Canadian Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back Johnny Cueto, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Monday. Cueto (4-1) tipped his cap and smiled walking off the mound to a standing ovation from the crowd of 13,144 after an impressive 1-2-3 seventh to finish his stellar day. He allowed five hits and one run, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Wade had earlier hit a splash hit foul ball into the water in McCovey Cove beyond the right-field arcade, but made the next one count for his first homer with the Giants and third of his career since hitting two for the Twins in 2019. Mauricio Dubon hit a two-out homer in the sixth to chase Angels starter Dylan Bundy (0-6). The Giants, who took three of four on the road from the rival Dodgers to complete a 5-1 road trip, have multiple home runs in six straight games. The Angels shifted across the bay — where they were already staying — to face the Giants in a two-game interleague series after splitting four games with Oakland. Justin Upton greeted Cueto with a single on the first pitch of the game. He quickly recovered with Upton forced out at second on a grounder by Kean Wong, who then got picked off at first. Bundy began the day with a majors-low 1.58 runs of support and again didn't get much help. Pitching in the Giants' waterfront ballpark for the first time since August 2016 with Baltimore, he was done after 5 2/3 innings. OHTANI SITS Two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani had most of the day off before drawing a two-out walk in the ninth as a pinch-hitter. “Without question one of the more talented players in baseball, one of the more dynamic players in baseball, and obviously does something that nobody else can do in being able to play and perform at the highest level both ways,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “Also a guy that can bring quite a bit of positive energy and attention to a club. He's been fun to watch from the perspective of a manager but also just taking a step back and watching him as a fan, incredible, incredible talent.” CRUSHING IT The Giants have 78 home runs this season and their six straight games with multiple homers marks the first time for the club doing so since July 24-29 2001, according to STATS. TRAINER'S ROOM Angels: A day after his start in Oakland, LHP José Quintana went on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, though he will undergo further tests. Lefty José Quijada was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his roster spot. “That's what we're thinking it is but we want to make sure. He was feeling it that last inning out there and of course the velocity was coming down,” manager Joe Maddon said. "When he says he's hurt, he's hurt.” ... C Max Stassi concluded his four-game rehab assignment while recovering from a concussion and “he's ready to go,” Maddon said. Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman underwent an MRI exam a day after leaving his start at Dodger Stadium with left hip tightness after pitching six shutout innings. C Curt Casali has been dealing with a troublesome wrist that affects him swinging the bat. “Both are doing fine,” Kapler said... LHP Scott Kazmir was placed on the restricted list “to attend to a personal matter at home,” according to Kapler and LHP Conner Menez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. MINOR TRADE The Giants acquired RHP Sam Delaplane from the Seattle Mariners for cash and optioned him to Sacramento. UP NEXT LHP Andrew Heaney (2-3, 5.24 ERA) pitches for the Angels on Tuesday night looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year while pitching for the first time in San Francisco. He gave up seven earned runs over 4 1/3 innings in his lone previous outing against the Giants on April 20, 2018. LHP Alex Wood (5-2, 2.44) pitches for the Giants, having lost his last two starts. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Chicago White Sox their fourth straight win, 8-6 over the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a holiday doubleheader Monday. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970. Eaton, who returned to the lineup after missing several games with a tight hamstring, followed Abreu's fly with his fifth homer, a shot to right-center off James Karinchak (2-2). “I just want to be able to do anything I can to help the team win,” Eaton said. The AL Central-leading White Sox have won seven of eight and opened their lead to 4 1/2 games over the second-place Indians. Chicago starter Carlos Rodón recovered after allowing back-to-back homers in the first inning and hung around for six. He pitched a no-hitter — one of six in the majors this season — against the Indians on April 14. Codi Heuer (4-1) pitched the seventh and Aaron Bummer gave up one run in the eighth before getting his first save. The Indians played their second consecutive seven-inning doubleheader after splitting two with Toronto on Sunday. McKenzie set a club record for consecutive strikeouts and César Hernández homered twice but also had two errors for the Indians. After giving up four runs in the second, McKenzie was almost unhittable. The right-hander, recently sent down to the minors to work on his control, struck out Abreu to end the third and then fanned the side in the fourth and fifth to tie the team's previous consecutive strikeout record held by Corey Kluber (2014). McKenzie broke it by striking out Jake Lamb to open the sixth before giving up a single to Yoán Moncada and being pulled. The 23-year-old was given a roaring ovation as he walked to the Indians' dugout after his strong outing. “All but the one inning, I thought he was really good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He missed some bats. He threw a good curveball. He attacked with a fastball and got it by their barrel for the most part.” Bryan Shaw's two wild pitches and Hernández's second error helped the White Sox take a 5-4 lead in the sixth. But the Indians tied it when Bradley Zimmer beat out a two-out infield single and Josh Naylor scored. Cleveland got the go-ahead run to third but Rodón struck out Hernández on his 85th and final pitch, a fastball clocked at 99 mph. Any thoughts of Rodón throwing another gem against the Indians were over quickly as Hernández connected on his first pitch — the shot to left was initially ruled a double and overturned — and Amed Rosario followed with a homer into the left-field bleachers. It was the first time Cleveland had opened the game with consecutive homers since Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley did it in 2018. Zack Collins hit a two-run double in the second off McKenzie and a third run scored on the play when Hernández dropped the relay throw. The White Sox scored their fourth run with two outs when Tim Anderson stayed alive in a rundown between first and second long enough for Collins to sprint home from third before the final out was recorded. TITO BACK Francona was back with the club after attending his youngest daughter's wedding in Rhode Island, where the weekend weather was not ideal. “Rained the entire time,” he said. “Fact, when I tried to land, they tried to land three times and they finally diverted and went to a different airport.” SEVENTH HEAVEN Francona had never managed a seven-inning doubleheader, so he was mostly indifferent when asked if he would like to see them continue. Baseball switched from the nine-inning doubleheader format to seven innings last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s amazing what a big difference two innings is,” he said. TRAINER'S ROOM White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech went on the 10-day injured list before the opener with a strained left hamstring. RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the club’s 27th man for the doubleheader. Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games. UP NEXT Cleveland's Cal Quantrill (0-1) is starting Game 2 against Lambert (0-0), who will make his first major league start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press