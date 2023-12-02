Video: Impact Weather Arrives Sunday, Snow for Some
Impact Weather Arrives Sunday, Snow for Some-Jacqueline Thomas
Impact Weather Arrives Sunday, Snow for Some-Jacqueline Thomas
VICTORIA — A bulletin has been issued warning residents in southwestern British Columbia to prepare for an atmospheric river bearing down on the area. The statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management says Environment Canada is forecasting a series of storms bringing heavy rain until Thursday, with a peak expected on Tuesday. It says western Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and coastal mountains will see heavy rain starting Monday, but with four days before t
The Crimean Bridge stands more vulnerable after Russian-installed barriers assembled to protect the structure washed away in the deadly “Bettina” storm that smashed southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea in late November, OSINT (open-source intelligence) analyst MT Anderson reported on X (Twitter) on Dec. 1.
It's the start of December, so you might be wondering about what the winter has in store. This winter, El Niño will play a significant role in weather patterns across Canada and the Northern Hemisphere. Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell has been studying computer models and weather trends to determine if there will be snow for Christmas, and explains what this means.
Local residents were told to flee to high ground but the tsunami threat later passed, US officials say.
The eight-legged animal was found under discarded concrete and in burrows, researchers said.
The average price of gas in Canada continues recent declines, according to the data firm Kalibrate.
National Weather Service in Miami predicts Thursday morning would be the chilliest.
A collaboration between Colossal Biosciences and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
Scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country.
The animal had to be euthanized, according to deputies
Christmas lights might not be the only thing lighting up these dark December nights, as a solar storm is expected to bring bright northern lights to the Prairies this weekend. Auroras borealis is considered among the greatest natural wonders and scientists say it starts with the sun."The sun is sort of spewing off protons and electrons as a plasma in all directions, all the time, we call that the solar wind," said Bill Archer, mission manager at the Canadian Space Agency. "The magnetic field of
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec as the first big winter snowstorm looms this weekend.Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the nation's capital Sunday, beginning late in the afternoon and continuing overnight, the weather agency said.The worst of it is slated for Sunday evening, with possible peak snowfall rates of two to four centimetres per hour, Environment Canada said.Travel is expected to be "s
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the southern Philippine coast, prompting many villagers to flee their homes in panic around midnight after Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning. The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially said that based on
OTTAWA — The Liberal government had to delay its long-promised regulations to cap emissions from oil and gas production in Canada because of two recent court decisions forcing Ottawa to tread more carefully on climate policy affecting provinces, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Friday. Guilbeault is in Dubai for the annual United Nations climate conference, this year known as COP28. He has said he expects Canada to publish its framework for the cap while at the global meeting, but not
Documentary filmmakers, Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick, discovered an intact shipwreck off the west coast of Lake Huron in Ontario, Canada. Believed to be the “Africa”, the ship hasn’t been seen since 1895, when the vessel disappeared in stormy seas with the entire crew of eleven sailors.
Farming is Jeremy Welter's livelihood, but recent weather conditions have made it increasingly difficult to grow his crops."You can put down you know the right seed, at the right point, and at the right time, all of the right nutrients. But without water you're not going to grow anything," he said.Welter's farm is northeast of Kerrobert, Sask.Warm and dry weather conditions in the province this past month have Welter and other farmers concerned about future yields. Jeremy Welter says his farm ha
On Monday, Alberta tabled a bill that would invoke its Sovereignty Act for the first time, in response to the federal government's proposed regulations to reduce emissions from electricity generation to net-zero.Shortly after, Premier Danielle Smith appeared on CBC's Power & Politics to discuss the move.Host David Cochrane asked why her government was invoking the Sovereignty Act now while an Alberta-Ottawa working group was in the process of collaborating on the proposed Clean Electricity Regul
The tiny brown animal was found on the water’s surface, researchers said.
Several major Northeast cities are enduring record-long waits for significant snowfall that has left them missing feet of snow over the last two winters.
Temperatures could fall to -10C in north-east Scotland after snow swept across parts of the UK on Friday.