Video: Impact Weather Arrives Sunday, Snow for Some

Farming is Jeremy Welter's livelihood, but recent weather conditions have made it increasingly difficult to grow his crops."You can put down you know the right seed, at the right point, and at the right time, all of the right nutrients. But without water you're not going to grow anything," he said.Welter's farm is northeast of Kerrobert, Sask.Warm and dry weather conditions in the province this past month have Welter and other farmers concerned about future yields. Jeremy Welter says his farm ha