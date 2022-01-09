VIDEO: High School Basketball Highlights: Jan. 8

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A