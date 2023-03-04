Video: Heavy snow with strong winds before storm winds down in New Hampshire
Kevin Skarupa has the latest forecast update.
Snowy conditions continued into early Saturday morning as a major storm raked southern Ontario with high winds and significant snowfall.
Heavy snow and high winds will spread over southern Ontario by Friday night, leading to dangerous travel and a risk for tree damage and power outages.
Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merrit due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather and avalanche conditions, according to DriveBC. The transportation agency says the road will remain closed overnight, with the next update scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m. PT. Crews are working with heavy equipment to clear snow and create safe conditions and will be doing avalanche control on Saturday morning. Snowfall warnings from Environment Canada are in effect for the
TORONTO — Environment Canada says a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow, strong wind and even thunder and lightning to most of southern Ontario is coming to an end. Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in place for parts of the province, with the weather agency saying the storm move past the region late Saturday morning. Environment Canada is urging people to use caution when going out, saying surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be difficult to navigate be
TORONTO — Thundersnow? A major winter storm packing thunder and lightning rumbled across parts of Ontario Friday night as heavy snow reduced visibility and clogged streets as people looked skyward to watch the show. There were reports of the CN Tower being struck by lightning. Toronto police said there were numerous vehicles getting stuck and urged motorists to stay off the roads. Toronto Hydro reported scattered power outages and that crews were responding to multiple safety emergencies such as
A strong cold front brought plummeting temperatures and snow to the Arizona desert overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.Video shows a blanket of snow covering the desert landscape Thursday in Yucca, about 150 miles northwest of Phoenix, in Mohave County. Source: Brandon Zavala / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
Fort Worth can expect baseball-sized hail, tornadoes and wind gusts of up to 75 mph later Thursday.
Californians are bracing for the arrival of more atmospheric rivers over the coming weeks that could dump rain on the state's massive snowpack and dramatically increase the risk of flooding.
Spring officially begins later this month, but will we see springlike weather before or after that date? Check out what the Farmers’ Almanac forecasts.
Dramatic images of scenes normally associated with dry, hot summers, are a testament to the winter heat wave diminishing Europe's water resources.
STORY: "The Rhine level here is at least one to 1.50 meters (three to five feet), maybe even two meters (6.5 feet) below average," Brandt told Reuters, adding that he should be completely under water where he was currently standing.But his feet and much of the Rhine remain dry, due to an exceptionally dry February brought upon by a lack of rainfall in France, Switzerland, and parts of Germany. Normally nature ensures enough water in the river but not anymore.While rain and snow in the coming days might bring short-term relief, Brandt is worried about the long-term consequences.Last year saw the hottest summer on record in Europe with the continent being swept by wildfires and drought.
The cost of furnace oil increased by 7.74 cents per litre Friday in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Public Utilities Board. Furnace oil now costs $1.36 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.39 on the northwest Avalon and $1.40 on the southern Avalon Peninsula. It currently sits at $1.44 on Change Islands and $1.52 in Grey River, Grand Bruit, La Poile and Francois. The PUB says the price reflects the change in the average benchmark price of New York Harbour jet fuel, which acco
Blizzard conditions are likely overnight Friday into early Saturday morning as a major storm rakes southern Ontario with high winds and very heavy snowfall.
Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battled a smoldering blaze at a coconut palm tree farm for hours Friday morning and afternoon.
The unofficial start to spring arrived with pizzazz this week as an active pattern pumps out one impactful winter storm after another.
Yosemite National Park has been closed for 5 days due to snow, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for 13 counties.