Video: Heavy Rain Arrives Sunday Evening (4-29-23)

A rescued black bear cub enjoyed playtime with carers at a wildlife center in Waynesboro, Virginia, video released on Friday, April 28, shows.Footage posted by Virginia Wildlife Center shows the cub exploring its enclosure with a wildlife official. According to the Facebook post, the baby bear was the “first cub of the year” to enter the facility for its annual rehabilitation program.On April 12, the wildlife center said the 2022 cohort of bears were set free following a year of rehabilitative care by a team of wildlife veterinarians and permitted wildlife staff.The young bears of 2023 will be cared for by the wildlife center until Spring 2024, the center’s website said. Credit: Virginia Wildlife Center via Storyful