Video: Heavy Rain Arrives Sunday Evening (4-29-23)
Matt has more on how much rain to expect.
Matt has more on how much rain to expect.
China's Red Rail is said to be the world's first suspended maglev, or magnetic levitation, train, allowing it to float through the air untethered.
The species “evolved during the Jurassic era and survived where the dinosaurs didn’t,” officials said.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
“How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the Earth?” Greene asked a cheering crowd.
A rapidly developing system that will reach peak intensity near the Ontario-Quebec border early Monday morning has the potential to break low-pressure records for many areas
A major environmental group is calling on the federal government to block Ontario's controversial Highway 413, saying the proposed 52-kilometre motorway would be costly to taxpayers and damaging to the environment. The David Suzuki Foundation is asking the federal minister of environment, Steven Guilbeault, to intervene and stop the project through a petition that's racked up more than 50,000 signatures. Gideon Forman, a climate change policy analyst with the foundation, says the highway — which
Ireland's waters are a major destination for dozens of species of whales and dolphins.
Experts say the boost won't solve or even significantly delay the West's water crisis that has drained Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
The last known female Giant Yangtze Softshell Turtle died in Vietnam this past week.
Warmer oceans have negative impacts on marine life and coastal ecosystems and drive extreme weather patterns, more ice melt and rising sea levels.
A rescued black bear cub enjoyed playtime with carers at a wildlife center in Waynesboro, Virginia, video released on Friday, April 28, shows.Footage posted by Virginia Wildlife Center shows the cub exploring its enclosure with a wildlife official. According to the Facebook post, the baby bear was the “first cub of the year” to enter the facility for its annual rehabilitation program.On April 12, the wildlife center said the 2022 cohort of bears were set free following a year of rehabilitative care by a team of wildlife veterinarians and permitted wildlife staff.The young bears of 2023 will be cared for by the wildlife center until Spring 2024, the center’s website said. Credit: Virginia Wildlife Center via Storyful
Time to say goodbye. Seven lions, a bear, a camel and even a porcupine left Puerto Rico's lone zoo Friday to head to a new home in Colorado. A U.S.-based animal rescue group started transferring the animals under a plan to find better places for the animals than the zoo, where various species have died.
YELLOWKNIFE — Researchers say they have mapped the world's largest known cumulative logjam in the Canadian Arctic and it holds millions of tonnes of carbon, representing an important but understudied part of the carbon cycle. A study published in Geophysical Research Letters earlier this month describes how the scientists mapped almost 415,000 individual deposits of wood in the Mackenzie River Delta in the Northwest Territories, with the pileup stretching nearly 52 square kilometres. The authors
“Never a dull day.”
Massive amounts of snow will begin to melt in California as temperatures warm. That's been dubbed "The Big Melt."
The animal was born to Ash, who herself was the first koala born after the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019 and 2020
The case of seven youth who took the Ontario government to court over its failure to address the impacts of our warming planet, which they argued was a violation of their Charter rights, has been dismissed by the Superior Court of Justice. But a key point in the judge’s decision leaves the door open for future cases that could have a different outcome. The case was dismissed on the grounds the PCs' altering of climate legislation in 2018, weakening the province’s emission reduction targets, did
Many wildlife species in Mammoth Lakes and the Sierra Nevada are finding their favorite foods still buried in snow. More will head into towns in search of alternatives.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar panel installations in the U.S., a key part of his climate agenda. The 221-202 vote sends the measure to the Senate, where lawmakers from both parties have expressed similar concerns about what many call unfair competition from China. Biden has vowed to veto the measure if it reaches his desk. The House vote woul
Central Colorado saw what the National Weather Service (NWS) said could be the last of its heavy snow on Friday, April 28, as conditions are expected to warm up at the weekend.Footage from @jcosrangerjason shows heavy snow falling in the early hours of Friday morning.“Greetings from the lands of the never-ending winter,” he says in the video.According to the NWS, the weather is due to warm up for the weekend. Credit: @jcosrangerjason via Storyful