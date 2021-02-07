Video: Heavier snowfall to arrive in Mass. Sunday afternoon
Some areas of Massachusetts are expected to receive between 6 and 8 inches of snow.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to seven games and Wayne Simmonds added a pair as the Maple Leafs whomped the Canucks on Saturday.
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points and added 10 boards in the Raptors' loss to the Hawks.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season.
The three recent legends were joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Bill Nunn.
You can't write off Tom Brady and the Bucs, but if Patrick Mahomes does his thing on Sunday the Chiefs will once again be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
The stats and trivia about Tom Brady's career are endless and stunning.
BERLIN — The Bundesliga game between Arminia Bielefeld and Werder Bremen was called off hours before kickoff Sunday due to a heavy snowstorm that’s sweeping across Germany. “Due to the heavy and prolonged snowfall combined with frost, it’s not guaranteed that the game can be carried out properly,” the German soccer league said in statement. “A new date for the game will be announced shortly.” Bielefeld is in the north east of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which was among those worst hit by the storm. Police said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions in the state. Arminia club employees had tried clearing the pitch of snow, and the Bremen team had already travelled the day before to Bielefeld, but there was no let-up in the wintry conditions. The second division game between Paderborn and Heidenheim was also called off. Paderborn is just over 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Bielefeld. Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt was still going ahead in Sinsheim, more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Paderborn. Frankfurt was bidding to reclaim fourth place from Bayer Leverkusen with a win. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
NYON, Switzerland — Leipzig will play Liverpool in Budapest in the Champions League after Germany blocked almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Leipzig's round of 16 first leg will be at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, still on Feb. 16. The German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Borussia Mönchengladbach is also due to host Manchester City on Feb. 24, but could be extended. Gladbach has said it had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
There's about 1,700 people in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, a small municipality in Quebec's Beauce region, and chances are on Sunday night they will all be watching the Super Bowl. The community's claim to fame, aside from a picturesque covered bridge crossing the Chaudière River, is Antony Auclair, a six-foot-six, 256-pound tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Auclair's success is a major point of pride for the town of Notre-Dame-des-Pins. Strung up along the side of Highway 173 is a banner that cheers on Auclair's team. The town's mayor, Lyne Bourque, wears a signed Buccaneers mask as a show of support. Now in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, Auclair signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after playing at Laval University in Quebec City. If Laurent Duvernay-Tardif hadn't opted out of the NFL season to work on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Quebec, two of the province's homegrown football pros would be facing off as the Buccaneers go up against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Following in the footsteps of Duvernay-Tardif, Auclair will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl, though there's a good chance he won't get playing time because he's not on the starting line. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Auclair's younger brother Adam, a defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks, is in Tampa Bay to cheer on his brother's team in person. "It's kind of crazy to live this with my brother," he told CBC's All in a Weekend. "I'm pretty excited about the game. I'm excited to feel the vibe of the Super Bowl even if there are less fans in the building." Adam said he wasn't sure about travelling to the U.S. because of the pandemic restrictions, but he ultimately decided that this was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" he couldn't pass up. Beyond that, he said everyone who will be in attendance at the game has to present a COVID-19 negative test. Auclair's parents will be watching from their home in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, and according to Adam, "they are going to be really really close to the TV." Hard work pays off Auclair is one of a handful of people who have graduated from playing football at a Canadian university to securing a spot in the NFL. Adam attributes his brother's success to his work ethic, saying he is one of the hardest working members of the team. "When I was playing with him at Laval, he was always, after every practice, going to the gym. Or studying plays before he went to bed. He was always giving more than anyone else on the team. And he's also a great leader, he's a leader who will show by example and I think that's what the coaches over there liked about him." This sentiment is echoed by Auclair's former coaches. "He always wanted to know more. He always wanted to work harder than everyone else. He was often the first in the field," said Mathieu Bertrand, special teams co-ordinator for the Laval Rouge et Or. "Going to the NFL is one thing, but staying there for four years is another." "My biggest dream now is that he can bring the Super Bowl trophy back to PEPS (Pavillon de l'éducation physique et des sports de l'Université Laval) sometime in the spring," said head coach Glen Constantin. True to form, Adam says Auclair is extremely focused ahead of the game. "He is studying his play even if he is probably not going to play this weekend, he is ready to play if his name gets called," said Adam. "I told him to enjoy every moment and I think that is really what he's going to do. Even if he's not playing, it's a really big accomplishment that he's going to be there."
If you bet on the Super Bowl every year, you've have experience betting on or against Tom Brady.
LAS VEGAS — Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67. Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. He had been battling prostate and other cancers. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away. A lovable heavyweight with a drinking problem, Spinks beat Ali by decision in a 15-round fight in 1978 to win the title. He was unranked at the time, and picked as an opponent because Ali was looking for an easy fight. He got anything but that, with an unorthodox Spinks swarming over Ali throughout the fight on his way to a stunning win by split decision. The two met seven months later at the Superdome in New Orleans, with Ali taking the decision this time before a record indoor boxing crowd of 72,000 and a national television audience estimated at 90 million people. “It was one of the most unbelievable things when Ali agreed to fight him because you look at the fights he had up to then and he was not only not a top contender but shouldn’t have been a contender at all,’’ promoter Bob Arum said Saturday. ”He was just an opponent but somehow he found a way to win that fight." Spinks would lose the rematch to Ali in New Orleans and fought for the title only once after that, when he was stopped in the third round in 1981 by Larry Holmes. He continued fighting on and off into the mid-1990s, finishing with a record of 26-17-3. Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans for both his win over Ali and his easygoing personality. But he burned through his earnings quickly, and at one point after retiring was working as a custodian at a YMCA in Nebraska, cleaning locker rooms. He later was part of a group of ex-fighters who had their brains studied by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. Spinks was found to have brain damage caused by a combination of taking punches to the head and heavy drinking, though he functioned well enough to do autograph sessions and other events late in his life. “He was a good soul,” said Gene Kilroy, who was Ali’s business manager when he fought Spinks and became friends with the fighter. Spinks won the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, beating Sixto Soria of Cuba in an upset to become one of five U.S. fighters to win gold. His brother, Michael, who would later become heavyweight champion himself, won the middleweight gold, and Sugar Ray Leonard took the welterweight title. Spinks was hardly spectacular after turning pro, winning six of his first seven fights. Just four months before he met Ali, he could manage just a draw with journeyman Scott LeDoux and he wasn’t on anyone’s radar in the heavyweight title picture. But Ali was coming off a brutal fight with Earnie Shavers and wasn’t looking forward to what would have been a mandatory bout against Ken Norton, whom he had already fought three times and who seemed to have Ali’s number. Instead, he sought an easy mark for a fight that was to be nationally televised on ABC, even knowing he would be stripped of one of his titles for taking another fight. Enter Spinks, who was such a big underdog most sports books didn’t even take bets on the fight. “In that fight everything clicked,” Arum said. “He came in with a game plan and he beat Ali. It wasn’t that Ali wasn’t at his best, but Leon shocked everybody with how good Leon was.” Suddenly, Spinks was the heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 25. “I'm not The Greatest,” Spinks said afterward. “Just the latest.” Arum was in the dressing room with Ali after the fight, and said Ali directed him to sign Spinks to a quick rematch. The two fought seven months later in a prime-time fight on CBS that set television viewing records at the time, with nearly half the country tuning in. Ali took the rematch more seriously than he did the first fight, winning a decision though Spinks was competitive. Spinks might have been better, Arum said, but enjoyed the life of being heavyweight champion too much and partied much of the time between fights. “Leon posed in a bathtub with a glass of champagne smoking a cigar. He suddenly had an entourage as big as one that Ali had,” Arum said. “We were all staying at the same hotel in New Orleans for the rematch and one morning I was coming down to breakfast and Leon got in the elevator and collapsed on the floor. Obviously he had been out drinking and I said, `Leon, are you crazy, you’re fighting in just a few days.’ He said `What do you mean? I’m just coming in from roadwork.'” Among the notable people in Spinks’ entourage was Lawrence Tureaud, who would later be known as the actor Mr. T and served as bodyguard for the champion. Spinks was born July 11, 1953, in St. Louis, raised in poverty along with his brother Michael. After discovering boxing both brothers became top amateurs, culminating in the 1976 Olympics where Leon won the light heavyweight gold and Michael won the middleweight gold. Michael Spinks would go on to win the heavyweight title himself in 1985, defending it three times before being knocked out by Mike Tyson in 91 seconds in their 1988 fight in Atlantic City. By then, the best part of Leon’s career was over, though he would fight until losing a December 1995 fight against Fred Houpe in St. Louis. After moving to Las Vegas, Spinks was married to Brenda Glur Spinks in 2011. The two were often seen at boxing-related activities, including Spinks’ 2017 induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. “He was happy go lucky, the salt of the earth,” Arum said, chuckling at the memories. “Leon was nutty but you couldn’t get angry at the guy. He never meant any harm to anyone. You couldn’t help but love him even though you shook your head at how he acted.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press
Sitting on the living room couch at their Boynton Beach home in Florida, Leylah Annie Fernandez and her father, Jorge, are intently watching All or Nothing: Manchester City. The pair are huge fans of City manager Pep Guardiola, considered one of the greatest soccer managers the game has known. As the intensely cerebral Spaniard breaks down the patterns he wants his players to exhibit on the pitch, Leylah and Jorge sink their teeth in. "I love Real Madrid but right now we're kind of taking a break from them and supporting Man City," Leylah said. "I like Pep Guardiola, his style is kind of like my tennis game so I'm learning from him." Learning to use patience to dictate play. Maximizing angles to go for the kill. That soccer techniques have intertwined with tennis strategies is only fitting. Leylah's coach through her formative years has been Jorge, a former pro soccer player of Ecuadorian descent who played across South America. He never had any association with tennis whatsoever, but took on the challenge when he saw a daughter in need. The two have already seen some of the ups and downs of pursuing a tennis career. From tennis pro being the answer to what she wanted be at the age of nine to thinking there may be more to life than sports within a year, Jorge has stood alongside her through every decision. It is a most intriguing relationship the two share as Leylah looks to continue her ascension on the WTA circuit after having struggled for lift-off with her tennis aspirations as a child. Jorge's gut instincts to coach his daughter have helped Leylah maximize everything within her 5-foot-4, 106-pound frame to put her on the cusp of making her name an unforgettable one in the tennis world. The past 12 months has gone a long way toward that goal. She delivered a straight-sets win over Belinda Bencic, ranked No. 12 in the world, in February last year in a must-win match for Canada at the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Federation Cup). She following that up by reaching the first WTA Tour final of her career in Acapulco shortly after. The Montreal-born 18-year-old s now ranked No. 89 heading into the Australian Open, which begins Sunday in Melbourne. She will open the tournament Monday against Elise Mertens of Belgium, the tournament's No. 18 seed. It is the fourth major of her young career. When Leylah first began playing sports at the age of five, she looked a natural at soccer, and though track and field joined the fray along with volleyball, tennis had her heart. She first started playing in their Laval home driveway where the goal was simply to avoid hitting the family car. She worked on her consistency by hitting a ball against the basement wall for hours on end, a practice that had her mother, Irene, stressing over whether the TV or wall would end up with a hole. As Leylah got older, she and her younger sister, Bianca, would ride their bikes to the tennis courts three blocks away. "It's the beauty of it," Leylah said about why tennis appealed to her more than the other sports. "Every time I would watch tennis on TV, it was so beautiful: the way you can create something out of nothing is what attracted me to it. And then the competition: you're on your own on the court, you make the decisions and if it goes well you get the win and if it doesn't you lose. You don't really need to depend on anybody else, you don't need to depend on your teammate for the winning shot." WATCH | Fernandez wins Junior French Open: As Leylah's passion for the sport increased, she found a hero in 5-foot-5-and-a-half Swiss legend Justine Henin on YouTube, inspired by what someone with a relatable frame could do. Henin spent 117 weeks as world No. 1 and won seven Grand Slam titles, including the French Open four times. She also won an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Games in Athens. "She's not the biggest player nor the strongest player but she always found a solution playing against bigger players," Leylah said. "She had the talent, great hands, slices and drop shots to open up the court where not many could, and that inspired me that I could do it, too, and I want to inspire other kids to believe they can do it, too." The modern era has typically favoured taller players in the women's game. Billie Jean King, at 5-foot-5, won 12 major singles titles and Chris Evert managed 18 at 5-foot-6, but both retired more than a decade before Leylah was born. The likes of Henin have been more the exception than the rule since. Of the 20 highest-ranked players on the women's tour coming into this season, 16 are listed at 5-foot-9 or taller. More encouragingly, the other four are world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty (5-foot-5), No. 2 Simona Halep (5-foot-6), and No. 4 Sofia Kenin and No. 8 Bianca Andreescu (both listed at 5-foot-7). They have accounted for half of the previous 10 Grand Slams won — compatriot Andreescu becoming the first Canadian to win a major singles title when she won the U.S. Open in 2019 — and Leylah hopes to join that list sooner than most prognosticators anticipate. 'Big mountain to climb' "Finish top 10 in the WTA," she said when asked about her goals for 2021. "I know that's a very big mountain to climb but I always think that it's possible and me, as a player, I can do it." Leylah's parents' first step to helping her pursue a tennis career began at the age of seven with enrolling her in a provincial development program in Montreal that was in partnership with the national program. The hope was to help her elevate her game, but they soon saw the challenges of chasing professional aspirations. Leylah, a left-hander, was found to have a flawed forehand technique, was slow on her fitness tests, and struggled with her serve. Losses piled up and before she could realize what hit her, she was cut from the program. "I thought I was gonna get my weekends back," Jorge said with a laugh. "She was crying and I'm looking at this little girl, 'Honey, is this really important for you?' She said yeah and that she really wanted to play. I said, 'If you want, I'll coach you.'" Honey, is this really important for you?' She said yeah and that she really wanted to play. I said, 'If you want, I'll coach you. - Jorge Fernandez In the moment, Jorge viewed her fundamental deficiencies as secondary. He may not have known how to be a tennis player, but he certainly knew how to be a professional athlete. He had watched Leylah get coached from the sidelines and could see there were teaching methods she could benefit from. Tennis, after all, has been as traditionalist a sport as any. Perhaps a fresh pair of eyes could be exactly what she needed. Jorge quickly decided to work on a plan of action, recognizing that if he was going to get the best out of his daughter, he was going to have to stick to his guns. After all, he could relate to the task at hand for Leylah having signed his first professional soccer contract at the age of 13. Whether it be coaching or any goal, Jorge's first step is to write down his objectives and assign timelines. At the top of the list was to make Leylah mentally unbreakable. He knew it was going to require a plan that took not days or weeks or months, but years. By the time she was done her teens, Jorge wanted to ensure he had helped mould someone who could consistently showcase character and spirit. He also put in time to study parents who have coached their kids to an elite level in tennis. In the women's game, there's hardly a better example than Richard Williams, who nurtured his daughters Venus and Serena to a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles. Serena, with 23 to her name, is arguably the greatest tennis player the women's circuit has ever seen. Steffi Graf, perhaps her biggest competition in the GOAT debate, finished with 22 Grand Slam singles titles and was also coached by her father, Peter Graf, in the early stages of her career. Jorge would spend time watching Venus and Serena's matches and try to understand game plans not only from each of the two sisters, but their opponents and how they would be countered. "One of the things [with Richard] was the simplification of the sport," Jorge said. "I think great salespeople have a way to simplify complexity and just focus on the assets that are going to get you where they're going to get you. He focused on their power. "In the land of the blind the one-eyed-man is king. I had one eye, and I said, OK, since my kids and my wife don't know better, I'm not going to get criticized too much. I decided we're going to focus a lot on finesse, mental toughness, and speed. A lot of precision tennis, and every now and again, a knockout punch." Leylah's first taste of Jorge the coach was a rude awakening. She was nine and trying to execute a basic drill of hitting the ball over the net. Unknown to her was a three-strike rule Jorge was going to enforce for repeating the same mistake. As the ball nestled into the net for a third time, she was told to run "suicides," a high-intensity sprint drill. Leylah was taken aback, but Jorge wasn't going to have it any other way. He wanted her at what he viewed as maximum output. You have to be at the red line all the time, and then you find a new red line. - Jorge Fernandez "You have to be at the red line all the time, and then you find a new red line," Jorge said, conjuring the markings on a pressure gauge. "You have to be there until the red zone becomes a normal zone, then, the most beautiful thing happens. You become a better player and the mistakes you're making, you're no longer making them. "You have a mental fortitude and what you didn't think you could do, you now do regularly." Jorge recognizes that it's difficult for kids to grasp the concept of pressure and stress. He felt it was important to convey that in the simple terms kids understand: good gets rewarded and bad gets punished. Leylah would often end up in tears and other coaches would shake their head at Jorge's methods, but he wouldn't let up. It was the way he knew best. Having recognized his daughter's shock, though, he did have a conversation with her immediately after to see how she felt. "He just wants me to improve, keep correcting, keep competing," Leylah says now. "He said that's going to happen a lot, that he's going to put me in uncomfortable positions during practice and it's up to me to fight through it and find solutions. "When I said I wanted to be professional, that's the place I wanted to go. That's why he pushes me a little bit more every day, every year." While creating a "normal zone" in their coaching relationship, Jorge also wanted to make sure Leylah was never intimidated by the size of her opponent. While Jorge still had the time in Montreal, he played pickup basketball with some friends and decided that he was going to ask one of his muscular 6-foot-4 friends who happened to also play tennis to go up against his nine-year-old daughter. The instructions for Leylah were to focus on the ball no matter what and just keep the rally going. Jorge watched from her side of the net as the rallies progressed and she was able to keep up. To take the challenge to another level, he walked over to the other side and asked his friend to crank up the power from time to time. Leylah would struggle, but she kept going. Focus on the yellow fuzz coming at you Jorge's message was simple: in tennis, no one can physically hurt you. It's not soccer where someone can get their cleats stuck into you, or basketball or hockey where someone might take a cheap shot. He felt the key in tennis is to ensure the ball going by you or into the net doesn't phase you. Leylah left the court that day knowing all she needed to focus on was the yellow fuzz coming at her, not who was hitting it back. The results speak for themselves. Leylah won her first national tournament, for players 16 and under, at the age of 12. She was soon invited to Tennis Canada's U14 and provincial program and though she wound up leaving it after just a couple of months, her acceptance into the program gave the family confidence to pursue international tournaments and move to Florida, a renowned hub for tennis talent. Playing in the ITF Juniors, her biggest moment came in 2019 when she was 16, reaching the finals of the Junior Australian Open in January and then winning the Junior French Open a few months later. "With the help of my dad, him learning with me and my younger sister, too, and also my mom, they were all there and just encouraged me and told me that if I want to stop playing tennis, I can," Leylah said looking back on her early struggles. "Tennis is not the only thing in life that's going to make you happy but, for me, I just kept improving, kept my head down and kept working. With time, a few years later, the results came and more opportunities came my way too." For Leylah to fully realize her potential, help with the fundamentals and technical aspect of her game were going to be necessary. In that regard, there was little Jorge could offer. He needed help. He positioned himself more as a head coach, like he knew in soccer, and the right assistants were to be pivotal to Leylah's growth. Jorge recruited Francisco Sanchez, a former hitting partner of pros Henin and Kim Clijsters, and coach Robby Menard when the family was still in Montreal. Now it is Frenchman Romain Deridder, who previously worked as the director of ITF team and player development at Proworld Tennis Academy in Delray Beach, Fla. 'Compliment each other' "Jorge and I have a really good relationship on and off the court," said Deridder, who is with Leylah in Australia this month. "I think we compliment each other very well. Obviously, he has been on court with her his whole life so when we started I wanted to learn from him as much as possible and I still do, so I can fit into the team and understand what I can bring and how to approach Leylah. "We sometimes get into situations that they both lived before and it helps a lot that he knows his daughter better than anyone. Two sets of eyes are better than one." Away from the court, there are movie nights, scarfing down burgers, Leylah making fun of her dad being the most immature person in the room and then both laughing. After dinner, Leylah and Jorge — and more recently sister Bianca — can be found shooting paper towels into a glass to see who can get it in first. "He actually lets me eat what I want, which is pretty cool that he's not too strict outside the court," Leylah said. "The only thing he's strict about is my schooling, like every parent is, other than that he just says balance your life, you have time to relax and hang out but when it's time to work, you work. That's all he wants for me, and to be independent." As Leylah has grown and matured, Jorge has stressed the importance of her making her own decisions and being able to live with them. He's not one to control me. I have my opinions, my decisions, he wants me to be independent ... - Leylah Annie Fernandez "He's not one to control me," Leylah said. "I have my opinions, my decisions, he wants me to be independent so he teaches me all this stuff but leaves the decisions to me to open up, be a strong, independent woman and live with my decisions, whether it's a bad one or a good one and dealing with the consequences. At the same time I know he's always going to be there and be able to support me so that's great." Whenever it's time to take a break from dad, Irene and Bianca are there for her. Leylah sees her mother's calming presence and encouraging manner as the perfect complement to her father's more fiery style. With Bianca, who is pursuing a tennis career of her own and who is also being coached by Jorge, the two can share their experiences together. It was only recently the two stopped sharing a room, but when home, Leylah can be found hanging out with her little sister in her room, extending the closeness that developed. "She's the one teaching me sometimes," Leylah said about her sister. "She has so much energy, we're always so competitive, every time we're on the court we're trying to beat each other or even off the court we want to see who's better at cleaning or cooking even." Leylah opened the 2021 season this past week by losing in the second round of the Grampians Trophy, a tuneup to the Australian Open. She pulled off an impressive 6-3, 6-1 win over 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round, but then lost to world No. 22 Maria Sakkari in straight sets in gusty Melbourne conditions. Every win over the next four months matters even more since a silver lining of the pandemic is that a door has been opened for Leylah to participate in the Tokyo Olympics — an opportunity her ranking wouldn't have afforded her last year. She entered 2020 ranked 209th. With the one-year delay, qualification for the tennis singles competition has been extended to June 7, 2021, and the top 56 players in the world at that time will be considered eligible. Olympic dream "It would mean a lot to me," Leylah said of Olympic participation. "That was one of my dreams when I was younger, just to represent my family and my country in the Olympics, hopefully get a gold, silver or bronze medal. Obviously, I want the gold medal, but just having that experience would be a checkmark off the book." While Leylah has high expectations of herself, Deridder keeps perspective on the Canadian teenager and emphasizes just how much further Leylah can go. "She is still in development and transitioning from the juniors," Deridder said. "Her game has so much room for development and improvement in every aspect: mentally, physically and technically. That's the everyday work and that's what we are here for." Jorge has been spending time more recently working with. It is all part of the process of recognizing that Leylah's best will steadily come as he slowly lets go and gives more of her to the world. Just as he was the one to bring a fresh approach to her game when she needed it as a child, he is happy for others to keep adding to her repertoire. Leylah may tease him over abandoning her and moving on, but deep down she recognizes why it's necessary. "He sees weakness as an opportunity to improve and become your greatest weapon," Leylah said. "He will always admit his faults, he will always say, 'I'm not good at this but I can bring someone to mentor you and teach you at the same time so when the time comes and we need to go to a different path...' "He will still know what to tell me, what to teach me, and we'll keep working together."
CALGARY — A lead is preferable, but Mikael Backlund wants the Calgary Flames to feel and play as though they're going to win even when the team falls behind in a game. Backlund and linemates Milan Lucic and Andrew Mangiapane helped Calgary overcome a sluggish first period to beat the visiting Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Saturday. Backlund and Lucic scored in a span of fewer than two minutes early in the second period. Mangiapane assisted on both goals which ignited the Flames' attack. "We talk about having more swagger when we get down in games," Backlund said. "We don't want to get down in games, but we have lately. "We've got to get that swagger back, that we know we're going to come back and we know we're a good team and it doesn't matter how games go." Calgary is now 3-4-0 when trailing after the first period. They've done so in seven of their 11 games this season. Backlund led the Flames (5-5-1) with a goal and two assists. Lucic, Johnny Gaudreau and Dillon Dube each contributed a goal and an assist to the victory. Calgary's Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm also scored as the NHL's Battle of Alberta commenced in a compressed 2020-21 season. Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for the win, including 16 in the first period when his team was outshot 17-3 and trailed 2-1. "It takes a lot of volume shooting to score on that guy," Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson observed. "He had a solid night." Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, with Jujhar Khaira, Jesse Puljujarvi and Darnell Nurse also scoring for Edmonton (6-7-0). McDavid extended his point streak to nine games (six goals, 15 assists) and continued to lead the NHL's points race with nine goals and 17 assists. Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots in the loss. "When you get six goals scored on you, there's a few things you need to clean up," Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "We need to be better in our own zone, support each other in the middle of the ice and if we take care of that, we know we have enough offence." Saturday's meeting was the first of 10 this season between Alberta's NHL teams and the first since the two clubs combined for over 100 penalty minutes Feb. 1, 2020. That game, won 8-3 by the Oilers, culminated in a line brawl and a rare goalie fight at centre ice between Edmonton's Mike Smith and Calgary's Cam Talbot. Saturday's game wasn't as fiery. The two clubs were more intent on eking two points out of the game. Bennett scored his first goal of the season a week after his agent indicated the 24-year-old wished to be traded. Bennett was a healthy scratch in Calgary's 4-1 loss Thursday to the Winnipeg Jets. Playing on a line with Sean Monahan and Gaudreau on Saturday, Bennett restored Calgary's two-goal lead at 10:57 of the third period. "I think it's great for my personal confidence, but I think more importantly, it's the win for our team and the solid effort from everyone that really excited me the most," Bennett said. Dube's power-play goal at 2:56 and Gaudreau scoring even-strength at 5:16 of the third period opened up a two-goal lead for Calgary, but Nurse narrowed the gap at 8:55. Calgary led 3-2 after two periods with Edmonton's Puljujarvi knotting the score at 1:18 of the third. The Flames donned retro jerseys Saturday featuring the flame-snorting horse head "Blasty", which was first worn in 1988-89 to commemorate the Year of the Cowboy. The Oilers head east on their five-game road trip for a pair of games in Ottawa and one in Montreal. The Flames are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Notes: Calgary placed centre Derek Ryan (broken finger) on long-term injury reserve, while the Oilers put defenceman Ethan Bear (upper body) on injured reserve Saturday . . . Gaudreau reached a career 300 assists Saturday . . . Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin played his 400th career NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
