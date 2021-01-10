Video: Gradual warm-up throughout the week in Massachusetts
Monday will be cloudy, but the overcast skies should clear up by nighttime.
Connor McDavid knows what it looks like to some. Millionaire hockey players travelling province to province for games when everyone else is asked to refrain from doing anything remotely similar as the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave wreaks personal and financial havoc from coast to coast to coast. "It's unprecedented times," McDavid said. "We're not blind to understand that we're very lucky to be able to come into work to play the game that we love." But the captain of the Edmonton Oilers — the sport's superstar of superstars — also wants critics to understand that among the reasons the NHL is giving it a shot is to try and add some normalcy to what is looking like an increasingly dark winter of 2021. "People are stuck at home and they need something to do," McDavid said. "We're going to play every other day for the next four or five months. "We're putting our bodies on the line not only for each other, but the fans." The NHL's shortened 56-game season, which includes a one-time-only North Division consisting of Canada's seven teams to avoid crossing the border — fans also won't be allowed into arenas as things stand — is set to begin Wednesday. Players have been tested every day during training camp, and that will continue for at least the first four weeks of the schedule. And when teams head out on the road, they'll be restricted to the hotel and arena. No restaurants or mixing with the general population allowed. "It's to keep us safe," Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. "It's to keep the people in the community safe." By contrast, a person could fly from Toronto to Edmonton or Winnipeg to Ottawa tomorrow and not face any restrictions upon arrival. "It's not apples to apples," Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "We're getting tested every single day. "I'm aware that it's not easy for anybody, but it is what it is." Like a number of league executives, Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff was on some of the conference calls as the NHL, the players' association and various levels of government hashed out public health protocols acceptable to all parties. "It's not something that's taken lightly," he said of playing in a pandemic. "Having sports is about more than the wins and the losses. I think it's about a mental psyche of a community, a mental psyche of a society. "I think everyone's looking for something to make them feel good." But is it fair that professional athletes get to play and earn a living as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise, the country creeps towards 17,000 deaths, businesses fail and amateur sports — from minor hockey to gymnastics — remain on ice? "I understand that there are people against it," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza said. "We're all very cognizant of the fact that we're lucky we're allowed to keep working." "It's not lost on us what's going on outside our four walls," Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving added of the optics. "We've taken every precaution we possibly can to do this as safely and responsibly in the time that we're in. I understand there will be different views, and I respect those. "But I think as a league we've taken every possible consideration." The NHL pulled off the restart to its pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season in August and September thanks to tightly controlled bubbles that resulted in zero positive tests in Toronto and Edmonton. While the upcoming campaign will have plenty of measures in place, it's not the same level of protection. U.S.-based teams have also being aligned in newly formed divisions, and like the franchises north of the border, will only play against those clubs to cut down on travel and the chance of infection. But there have already been cracks. The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice out of "an abundance of caution." Then on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason. No members of Canadian teams have so far tested positive during camp. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said the rules and protocols actually go beyond the players to include their own personal bubbles, which in turn should create team bubbles that, while not as secure as the summer, it's hoped will further limit risk of exposure. "The protocols that are in place are extremely restricted to not only them, but their families, and where they're permitted to go and what they're permitted to do," Dubas said. "Hopefully as we get near the end of everything, we'll be able to have fans back in our building and enjoy things in the spring and summer as normal as possible. But first and foremost is the health and safety of everybody." Montreal winger Brendan Gallagher said apart from raising spirits, playing can help to boost a struggling economy. "There's so many people who rely on these games," he said. "It's a game for us, but for a lot of people it's a business. When you look at these provinces that are bleeding for money right now, they need these games. "We are in the entertainment business, but it's a business, and money needs to be made. Hopefully we can get through this thing and everyone can stay safe, but we have a job to do and we've been asked to do it. We're happy to oblige. " And while a section of society will no doubt be opposed, the race for the Stanley Cup is now right around the corner. "Some people may not love the idea that we're able to travel and play," McDavid said. "But we're lucky to be able to come into work and do it for the fans sitting at home." -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Canucks have cancelled their training camp practices and workouts Sunday due to potential exposure to COVID-19.The Canucks said in a release the cancellation was made "out of abundance of caution" and provided no further details.The Canucks' decision comes as NHL teams gear up for an abbreviated 56-game season that is set to start Wednesday, when the Canucks are scheduled to visit the Edmonton Oilers.Vancouver is the fourth team to have its training camp affected by COVID-19.The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice due to possible exposure. On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason.The governments of the five provinces where the NHL has a presence have given approval for Canadian teams to play at their home arenas this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021. The Canadian Press
CROSBY, England — Marine's part-time players had been holding off Tottenham for 20 minutes when apprentice plumber Neil Kengni spotted his chance.Some 30 yards (meters) from the goal of Joe Hart, who has played at a World Cup for England, Kengni unleashed a shot.Surely the semiprofessional eighth-tier club could not take the lead against the Premier League's fourth-place team? Only the crossbar spared the blushes and Tottenham of Hart, who tipped the ball over to be sure.Incredibly, it took Tottenham 24 minutes to beat goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant in the biggest mismatch in FA Cup history as Carlos Vinícius broke the unexpectedly long deadlock on Sunday.“For an eighth-tier team to see out Tottenham for 24 minutes is something special but we felt there we could have kept them out for a little bit longer," Passant told The Associated Press. “It was just a lack of concentration.”It didn't always look like 161 places separated these sides in the English football pyramid as Marine defended valiantly against the 2019 Champions League runners-up.Tottenham went on to win 5-0 — with Vinícius scoring a hat trick — but that is only the same goal margin the London club beat Manchester United by earlier in the Premier League season.“We showed fight and determination that we didn’t want to make a laughing stock out of ourselves," said Passant, who also works in a supermarket. "People around the world and in Crosby can be happy with us that even though we got beaten 5-0 we tried our best."This was the ultimate culture shock for the millionaires of Tottenham. They changed in a wedding venue that's part of Marine Travel Arena. Unlike Tottenham's new $1.5 billion stadium, this is a sparse venue crammed between two streets of red-brick terraced houses with one small stand. Due to the pandemic, the only supporters able to watch in person were in the gardens of Rossett Road separated from the narrow touchline by a low, brick wall.A few supporters stood on the wall and peered through the fence struck over manager Jose Mourinho and the Tottenham bench. Others climbed trees to gain any vantage point and blasted horns. The best view of the Tottenham players was in the streets of this Liverpool commuter town as fans lined the roads — despite the country being in a coronavirus lockdown — to see the team bus arrive.While Harry Kane was left behind in London, this was still a Tottenham side packed with international stars, including Gareth Bale — one of the world's most expensive players. Yet even a trip to Marine saw Bale's frustrations continue with a free kick saved by Passant.“We started seriously and we finished seriously,” Mourinho said. “We tried to kill the game as soon as we could.”A moment of Tottenham history was created not just by playing the fixture but by Alfie Devine at 16 years and 163 days becoming the team's youngest-ever player and scorer. It was the only goal in the second half after Brazilian Lucas Moura had also scored from a free kick before the break.“It was overwhelming but there was also disappointment,” Passant said. “It’s just unfortunate at the end that we conceded five goals.”This was no rout or humiliation for the Marine players who will go back to their day jobs, uncertain when they will play again with the Northern Premier League Division One North West on hold during the new lockdown.And when the final whistle blew after a valiant display they went over to thank the fans peering from Rossett Road gardens.Even without a crowd being allowed in, enterprising Marine sold more than 30,000 virtual tickets for 10 pounds each ($13.60) — ensuring the windfall from the cup run, including prize money and television cash, exceeds half a million pounds ($678,000).“The cup run has been a lifesaver for us financially for where we are in non-league," Marine manager Neil Young said. “We don’t know what is coming next, and I just wanted to make sure we had a huddle and told them how well they have done.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and the Utah Jazz held on for a 96-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.The Pistons were coming off an overtime win over Phoenix on Friday night in which they rallied from a 23-point deficit, but they couldn't climb out of another big hole. Utah scored the game's first nine points and never trailed. The Jazz went on a 17-0 run later in the first, pushing their lead to 20 before the quarter was over.Jerami Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who cut the deficit to six late in the third quarter. They had the ball down five late in the fourth, but Rudy Gobert blocked a shot by Mason Plumlee, and Mike Conley made two free throws to make it 93-86 with 1:00 remaining.“The offence was really good in the first half," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "For us to be able to get stops when we weren’t clicking on offence — we won a different way this game.”Conley finished with 22 points.Utah improved to 3-2 on its seven-game road trip. The Jazz beat Milwaukee on Friday, making a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in the process. Their shooting took a turn for the worse in Detroit, where they went just 11 of 35 from beyond the arc, but the Pistons were even worse at 10 of 42.Detroit trailed by 15 after the first quarter, and it ultimately didn't matter that the Pistons outscored the Jazz the rest of the way.“It goes back to our starts," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "You spot a team that much — 34 to 19 in the first quarter — it’s tough to survive that way.”The Jazz shot 61% from the field in that first quarter.“It sets the tone, whether it’s offensive or defensively, when we have a start of the game like we had today," Gobert said. "They made a run, but we stayed with it.”TIP-INSJazz: F Juwan Morgan missed the game because of health and safety protocols. ... F Joe Ingles' streak of 384 straight games — the longest active run in the league — was snapped when he missed Friday's game because of a sore right Achilles tendon, but he returned against Detroit. Ingles scored nine points.Pistons: G Derrick Rose was out with left knee soreness. ... Detroit went 18 of 21 (85.7%) on free throws, setting a franchise record with its fifth straight game shooting at least 85.0%.ON THE BOARDSGobert had four points and 19 rebounds, and Derrick Favours added six points and 14 rebounds. The Jazz outrebounded Detroit 63-39.Although second-chance points were even at 13 per team, Snyder said his team's rebounding was important.“I thought in the first half especially, it gave us a chance to run," he said.UP NEXTJazz: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Utah has won four straight against Cleveland.Pistons: Host Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Detroit lost twice to the Bucks earlier this month.___Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___This story has been corrected to show that Rudy Gobert had 19 rebounds, not 20.Noah Trister, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Jets' quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got a little longer Sunday.Buffalo offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll and Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator Matt Eberflus interviewed with New York a day after their teams squared off in a wild-card playoff game won by the Bills 27-24.Daboll and Eberflus make six known candidates to speak with the Jets, who fired Adam Gase after two seasons last Sunday. New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive co-ordinator Joe Brady.The Jets are also expected to interview former cornerback and current New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn. Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley and Titans offensive co-ordinator Arthur Smith have also drawn interest from New York.The 45-year-old Daboll helped Josh Allen lead the Bills to their first playoff victory since December 1995. He met with the Jets remotely and was expected to interview with the Los Angeles Chargers later Sunday.Daboll has earned respect around the league for his work, in particular, with Allen the past three seasons. The Bills quarterback has developed from a big-armed but raw rookie first-round pick in 2018 to garnering MVP consideration this season. Buffalo had the NFL's second-ranked overall offence, behind only Kansas City.Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score Saturday to lead Buffalo to its first post-season win in a quarter century.Daboll, who interviewed for the Browns' vacancy last year, began his coaching career in 1997 as a volunteer assistant at William & Mary before joining Nick Saban's staff at Michigan State for two years as a graduate assistant. His first NFL gig came in 2000 as a defensive assistant for New England and Bill Belichick, who promoted him to wide receivers coach in 2002.He joined former Patriots assistant Eric Mangini's staff with the Jets in 2007, working as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons. Daboll then had stints as an offensive co-ordinator with Cleveland (2009-10), again under Mangini, as well as Miami (2011) and Kansas City (2012) before returning to the Patriots as the tight ends coach.Daboll rejoined Saban, this time at Alabama, in 2017 as the offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach while helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship with then-freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.The 50-year-old Eberflus has been in charge of the Colts’ defence since 2018 and helped Indianapolis improve steadily under him. The Colts had the eighth overall unit this season, and ranked second only to Tampa Bay in run defence.He began his coaching career in 1992 as a student assistant at Toledo, where he played linebacker. He also served as a graduate assistant, recruiting co-ordinator, outside linebackers coach and defensive backs coach for the Rockets before being hired by Missouri as the defensive co-ordinator in 2001.Eberflus’ first NFL job came in 2009 as Cleveland’s linebackers coach under Mangini. He was hired by Jason Garrett for the same role with Dallas in 2011 and added passing game co-ordinator duties in 2016.Eberflus was set to join Josh McDaniels’ staff as Indianapolis defensive co-ordinator in 2018 before McDaniels backed out of the job — which then went to Frank Reich. But Eberflus remained with the Colts and has built them into a consistently solid defence.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Boston was going to have to face Miami with the NBA minimum of eight players on Sunday night. In the end, the Heat weren't even certain they would have that many. The game between Boston and Miami was postponed — not because the Celtics ruled out seven players due to the league's health and safety protocols for playing during the coronavirus pandemic, but because of concerns about exposure within the Heat roster. The Heat learned earlier Sunday that guard Avery Bradley would not be available for the game in Boston because of the COVID-19 protocols. That meant the Heat had to go through the contact tracing data, and with that process still ongoing late Sunday afternoon, the decision was made to postpone the game out of abundance of caution. The league announced the decision about two hours before the 7 p.m. scheduled tipoff. “You are starting to see what is going on in our country directly affect the NBA because we are no longer in that safety net of the bubble," Denver coach Michael Malone said in New York, where his team was facing the Knicks, after learning of the postponement. The Celtics would have been without seven players for the game due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, all of them ruled out earlier Sunday, along with two others because of injury. That would have left Boston with only eight available players, the league minimum. The Heat didn't even have that many cleared by the NBA to play, hence the decision to postpone. The team was staying in Boston overnight while the tracing process continued and is scheduled to play in Philadelphia — another team with virus-related issues — on Tuesday and Thursday. The 76ers played only seven players Saturday in a loss to Denver, doing so in part because some were ruled out in accordance with the virus protocols. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association put together a plan last year to finish the season in a bubble environment at Walt Disney World in Central Florida, where nobody tested positive and no games were missed because of the virus. But it's hardly been uncommon for NBA players to miss games this season over virus-related issues, without the safety of the bubble. In Brooklyn, Kevin Durant returned to the Nets on Sunday night after missing three games because of the virus protocols. “I hope not,” Indiana guard Victor Oladipo said when asked if he thought going back to a bubble would be possible this season. “But I think the NBA’s doing all they can and they’re doing a great job, and the NBPA as well, working together to do a great job to make sure we are as safe as possible. It’s tough. You can try your best and unfortunately there will still be some people that catch it.” The Heat-Celtics game is the second postponed in the NBA this season. A game between Oklahoma City and Houston was postponed on Dec. 23 because the Rockets did not have enough eligible players to play — three had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for the coronavirus, four others were quarantined, James Harden was unavailable for violating the protocols and another player was out with an injury. That left Houston with seven players. The Celtics on Sunday ruled out Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams because of the protocols. That’s the most any team has been without because of virus-related issues so far this season but does not necessarily mean any of the affected Celtics tested positive. “The numbers are spiking," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday. “That is the reality. We are committed to proceeding with our industry and we’re doing it with all the best science and adherence to the protocols, but ultimately we’re not in control.” Bradley being ruled out also did not mean he had tested positive. Bradley — who signed with the Heat during the off-season — opted not to join the Los Angeles Lakers, his former team, in the bubble last year because he has a child with breathing problems and did not want to take any unnecessary risks. “I mean, this is the new normal,” Bradley said earlier this season, explaining his decision to play again. “My decision right now is to just focus on playing. That’s my focus. I feel like everyone has a better idea of this virus; obviously, there’s still some unknowns. But my decision not to go to the bubble just was about the impact on my family.” ___ AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
SEATTLE — For all the success through the years, there is an indisputable fact Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks more veteran players can’t avoid.Since the Seahawks loss to New England in the Super Bowl in February 2015, their playoff performances have been complete failures by their own standards.It’s now been six years since Seattle won more than one game in a single post-season. The Seahawks have failed to advance beyond the divisional round since that last Super Bowl appearance following the 2014 season. No NFC championship game appearances. No chances at getting back to playing for a title.The latest abrupt playoff exit may be the most troubling following Saturday’s 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After getting outcoached and outplayed by their division foe, the Seahawks are unexpectedly headed into an important off-season sooner than anyone expected.“Out of all the years since we lost to New England, I thought that this year was our best chance in going,” Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright said on Sunday. “I truly felt like we had all the pieces. We had all the confidence in the world to go back, and 12-4 that’s a really good season. It’s just unfortunate that yesterday was just one of them days.”It’s the second time in three seasons the Seahawks were ousted from the post-season in the wild-card round after losing in the 2018 playoffs at Dallas.In the five playoff appearances since losing in the Super Bowl, the Seahawks have a 3-5 record.Most franchises would be thrilled to have that many playoff appearances. But for the Seahawks, it’s a continual run of what they see as missed opportunity.“We got to be better. We got to find ways to win these type of matchups,” Wilson said. “Frustration? I mean, yeah, of course I’m frustrated.”In previous seasons, there seemed to be an understanding or justification for why playoff runs fell short of reaching their full potential.A year ago, there was a feeling of optimism after losing in the divisional round at Green Bay when Seattle was so depleted by injuries at the key position of running back that Marshawn Lynch was brought out of retirement to carry the load.That was not the case in the aftermath of Saturday. Optimism was scarce. Left in its place was confusion about what happened and what the path is going forward after Seattle mortgaged a significant amount of its future by acquiring Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap to win this season.“We got to make that next step. I think this is part of the process, to figure out this off-season along the way, and how we can do that and do whatever it takes,” Wilson said. “So I’m looking forward to starting 2021 with a new season come next fall. Unfortunately today we didn’t get it done.”The aftermath of the loss to the Rams made clear there are issues about identity on the offensive side for Seattle, which seemed unfathomable at the start of the season. Wilson was the leading MVP candidate throwing a record number of touchdowns to begin the season as Seattle started 5-0.But the limitations of that offence which grew as the season progressed were on full display in the loss to the Rams. Seattle’s’ 278 total yards were a season worst, as was Wilson’s 40.7% completion rate, the only time all season he didn’t hit at least 55% of his passes.Both Wilson and Carroll expressed a frustration at the lack of offensive adjustments as the season progressed, even as Seattle’s defence was making dramatic improvement.“At one part of the year, it was available, and we took it, and then in the second part of the year, against the really good defences that we played, they were able to keep us out of that kind of a mode,” Carroll said. “I wish we would have adapted better under those circumstances.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
The biggest mismatch in the FA Cup’s 150-year history delivered a predictably one-sided result as Tottenham showed no mercy to an eighth-tier opponent whose lineup featured a garbage collector and a factory worker. It was left, then, to Crawley to provide the so-called “giant killing” long associated with the storied competition, with a British reality TV star helping the fourth-tier team complete a stunning 3-0 win over Leeds. On a classic day in the world’s oldest club knockout competition, Tottenham's stars entered the humble surroundings of Rossett Park — a cosy ground located alongside a row of townhouses, from which horn-blaring residents got a free view of the action — and came away with a 5-0 victory over Marine, a team of part-timers 161 places lower in English soccer’s pyramid. A first-half hat trick from Carlos Vinicius, who was filling in as striker for Harry Kane, settled any early nerves among Tottenham's players who dressed for the game in a makeshift locker room that is usually a bar. For the locals watching the game from behind a wall or metal fencing — some with a glass of wine in their hands — there was the treat of internationals like Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon coming on as second-half substitutes. “I’m not English but I know what this means for everyone,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said, “so I brought a good team — not just for the result but also for the meaning of the cup.” So, the dream is over for Marine, though a match broadcast live in 40 territories worldwide will be a huge money-spinner and potential life-changer for a tiny club from England’s northwest whose world has been turned upside down amid a pandemic that prevented any fans from attending the biggest game in its history. For Crawley, however, the road to Wembley Stadium is still very much open, with the unlikely win over Leeds proving a fairy-tale moment for one of its late substitutes, in particular. Summing up the “magic of the FA Cup” — a phrase often trotted out at the third-round stage of the competition when the country’s top teams enter — was the sight of Mark Wright coming on for Crawley in the final minutes for his debut in professional soccer. The 33-year-old Wright has taken part in reality TV shows “The Only Way Is Essex,” “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” and also hosted TV shows in the United States. But he has continued to pursue his dream of becoming a soccer player, and joined Crawley last month on a non-contract basis in a move that has been documented in a BBC program. For some, Wright’s late showing summed up a triumph of perseverance. For others, it simply capped a humiliating day for Leeds and its widely admired Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, whose record in three seasons in the FA Cup reads: played three, lost three. “He was very complimentary afterward,” Crawley manager John Yems said of Bielsa, “but I suppose when you lose 3-0, you can’t be anything but.” Among the scorers for Crawley was Nick Tsaroulla, who was released by Tottenham after being involved in a car crash in 2017 that led to him being out of football for a year. After some time at Brentford, Tsaroulla is making his way in the game at Crawley and was in tears after the full-time whistle having scored his first senior goal. There was no such fairy tale for fourth-tier Newport County, which scored an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time against top-flight Brighton to take the game to extra time and a penalty shootout — with the final score at 1-1 — only to lose 4-3 on spot kicks. Chelsea and Manchester City saw off lower-league opposition much more easily, albeit at home. DROUGHT OVER Timo Werner scored for the first time in 13 games to help Chelsea to a 4-0 win over fourth-tier Morecambe at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz, another Germany international struggling for form, also netted along with Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's decision to field a strong team got its reward. Lampard, who has come under pressure after four losses in the past six matches in the Premier League, was particularly happy for Werner. “He’s had a lot of near misses in that time,” Lampard said of Werner's drought. “He’d been getting into positions to score goals but they hadn’t been going in for him. So I was pleased to play him today and for him to get confidence and get a goal.” AGUERO ISOLATING Sergio Aguero was expected to start for Man City for the first time since October but the striker had to miss the game against Birmingham because he was in isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. City coped just fine, a powerful lineup featuring Kevin De Bruyne easing to a 3-0 win thanks to two goals by Bernardo Silva and a third by Phil Foden. All the goals came in the first half. City manager Pep Guardiola was unsure if Aguero would be available to play against Brighton in the league on Wednesday. On Saturday, sixth-tier Chorley eliminated second-tier Derby and Premier League team West Bromwich Albion was ousted by third-division Blackpool. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
NASHVILLE — Lamar Jackson finally has his first post-season victory — and on the road, no less.Combine that with Baltimore smothering 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry, and the Ravens look playoff tough.Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 Sunday in their AFC wild-card game.Baltimore also held Tennessee to its fewest points all season.The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill's pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left. After the turnover, the Ravens came onto the field and started waving good-bye to the Titans — drawing a taunting penalty they didn't mind at all.“We finished finally," Jackson said. "We finally finished.”Tannehill thought Raymond was bumped by Peters.“It definitely looked like it could've been a flag and probably should've been, but it wasn't thrown so here we are,” Tannehill said.The Ravens (12-5) snapped a string of 21 straight games lost by the franchise in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more. They will play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in a divisional game set up by how Baltimore stopped Henry for the first time in three games.The All-Pro ran all over the Ravens with 328 yards rushing combined in the past two meetings. With both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore D-line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.“Our defence was tired of hearing the noise," Jackson said. "And they did what they were supposed to do.”Henry credited the Ravens with being the better team.“This definitely is going to sting probably in my mind for the rest of this year until we suit back up,” said Henry, who missed two key plays following an 8-yard carry early in the fourth quarter after losing a shoe.Baltimore also slowed a Tennessee offence that tied for fourth averaging 30.7 points a game and had more offensive yards per game during the season than any team but Kansas City. The Ravens finished with a 401-209 yards edge in total offence.“This may be the best win I’ve ever been associated with ...,” said Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who won a Super Bowl eight years ago and now has eight road playoff victories, surpassing the career mark of Hall of Famer Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin. “It was a very strong effort. Our tackling was strong, all the outside backers. That kind of physicality. We were able to hit him with multiple helmets and take him back.”The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years and now have had three of their past eight postseasons ended on their own field by Baltimore.“We won the division, hosted a home playoff game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Wasn't good enough today. Our guys competed and battled and came up short.”Tennessee sacked Jackson five times and got an interception. But the Titans couldn't slow Jackson enough after halftime. Jackson turned in the sixth 100-yard rushing game by a quarterback in the post-season, and joined Colin Kaepernick with two.The Titans took a 10-0 lead with Tannehill tossing a 10-yard TD pass to Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. Stephen Gostkowski kicked a field goal set up by Malcolm Butler’s interception, his first in the post-season since picking off Russell Wilson in Super Bowl 49 to preserve New England’s win over the Seahawks.“We didn’t get rattled,” Jackson said.Baltimore's defence, the second-stingiest scoring unit in the NFL, took over. The Ravens held Tennessee to minus-7 yards in the second quarter, the third fewest in any quarter of a playoff game since the 2000 season.The 2019 NFL MVP set up a 33-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with a 28-yard pass to Marquise Brown. Jackson then tied it by breaking loose for a 48-yard TD run, diving for the pylon —the second-longest TD run by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era behind Kaepernick's 56-yarder for the 49ers against the Packers on Jan. 12, 2013.“It’s the best run I’ve seen by a quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “It just got us back in the game. We needed points at that point.”Rookie J.K. Dobbins made it 17-10 with a 4-yard TD run to open the third quarter. That gave him a rushing TD in seven straight games, second only to Maurice Jones-Drew 's eight in 2006 since the 1970 merger.RARE TUCKER MISSThe Ravens missed a chance to pad their lead when Tucker, with an NFL-best 90.7% kicking percentage on field goals, missed a 52-yarder wide right early in the fourth quarter. Tucker had made 48 straight field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime since his last miss from 55 yards Dec. 6, 2015, in a loss to Miami.Tucker made his next kick, a 51-yarder for the final margin.RUSHING DOMINANCEThis game pitted the NFL’s top two rushing teams, and the Ravens won that category too. Baltimore had a 236-51 edge in yards and had 13 first downs rushing compared to only one for Tennessee.INJURIESTitans wide receiver Corey Davis was seen on the sideline without a helmet but there was no report on his condition. Vrabel said only Davis wasn't able to go.UP NEXTThe Ravens continue their quest for playoff redemption.The Titans head into the off-season with fixing their defence at the top of their to-do list.___Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTeresa M. Walker, The Associated Press