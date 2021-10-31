Video: Flood watch continues for several counties
The Atlanta Braves won Game 4 of the World Series, pushing the Houston Astros to the brink.
Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.
John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto, and the Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night.
Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup and identifies his top fliers and fades for Week 8.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
The San Jose Sharks were severely depleted when they took the ice on Saturday night.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
President Trump says MLB invited him to the World Series, but baseball officials say the former president requested tickets.
Ernie Johnson said he was grieving, but grateful to spend 33 years with his son.
Svi Mykhailiuk addressed the media to discuss the chemistry developing within the second unit, and what it’s like to play with OG Anunoby.
Entering Saturday night’s game against Florida State, Clemson had an 0-7 record against the spread.
Chiefs players don't want to hear fans complaining about the team's slow start.
Kiselev handled a bout between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis about as poorly as a referee at the highest levels of mixed martial arts has ever handled a bout.
ATLANTA (AP) — Grinning the whole time, Zack Greinke slipped into his Astros warmup jacket, joked with Freddie Freeman and got a friendly pat from the Atlanta star first baseman. Who doesn't like to see a pitcher get a hit? Enjoy those fun moments while you can, fans. Because after Game 5 of the World Series, they could become almost extinct. There’s a good chance Major League Baseball will bring the designated hitter to the National League next year — likely forever. That means Sunday night's g
Zack Greinke and the Astros are seeking a legacy-securing World Series title. And they're dangerously close to falling short for the second time in three seasons.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan has no complaints over his reduced role this season as the Calgary Flames rattle off wins. Monahan had a goal and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as the Calgary Flames blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund (empty net) also scored for Calgary (6-1-1). While centering Calgary’s fourth line with veteran wingers Milan Lucic and Trevor Lewis has been a major
VANCOUVER — Managing to earn a gold medal on a night when they didn't skate their best shows the potential Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier believe they possess as they prepare for the Olympic Games. Gilles and Poirier overcame nerves and some mistakes early in their free program to win the ice dance gold medal at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition Saturday. ``We both felt it wasn't our best skate but we are trying to work on our nerves because we're not used to skating last,
CALGARY — Sean Monahan has found himself in a reduced role this season, but as the Calgary Flames continue to rattle off wins, he has no complaints. Monahan scored his first goal of the season and added an assist Saturday night as the Calgary Flames, backstopped by Jacob Markstrom's 20-save shutout, made it six consecutive victories with a 4-0 blanking of the Philadelphia Flyers. While centering Calgary's fourth line with veteran wingers Milan Lucic and Trevor Lewis has been a major change for M
ATLANTA (AP) — Matthew Kaminski had intended to play a Grateful Dead song as the walk-up music for Houston's starting pitcher at the World Series. Luis Garcia. Jerry Garcia. Get it? Then, after getting a glimpse of the rookie pitcher's unique wind-up against the hometown Atlanta Braves, Kaminski was suddenly stricken with a bit of inspiration. “Listen to this,” he said, flashing a mischievous grin, his hands stirring eagerly on the keyboard. As the Astros' Garcia strolled to the plate in Game 3,
Dansby Swanson grew up a Braves fan, and Saturday night he put them one game closer to a championship.