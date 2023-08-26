Video: Few storms Saturday (08-26-23)

Storyful

At least 180,000 people were without power in Michigan on Friday, August 25, local media reported, after powerful storms ripped through the state on Thursday.Footage released by CSU/CIRA & NOAA shows the storms building over Michigan on Thursday night.A woman and two children died in a fatal collision during the storm on Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told local media, after a vehicle hydroplaned and hit another on a wet road.The thunderstorms on Thursday brought winds of 70 mph, heavy rain, and hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Tornado warnings were in effect at Detroit Beach, Woodland Beach, and Stony Point, the NWS said.Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful