Video: Few storms Saturday (08-26-23)
Andrew has the latest timing on a few showers and storms Saturday, before nicer weather returns.
The driver of a transport truck was killed after his vehicle fell into a three-metre-deep sinkhole caused by once-in-a-century rainfall and flooding outside London, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police said the 59-year-old driver from Mississauga was killed when a section of Dundonald Road, the main thoroughfare in Glencoe, collapsed. Environment Canada is calling the isolated dump of rain Wednesday night southwest of London a one-in-100-year event that's left homeowners with soaked basements and driv
Tropical Storm Franklin is on track to grow into a hurricane this weekend, and Canadian forecasters are watching for potential East Coast impacts next week
Soaking rains will continue across the Maritimes into the first half of the weekend as a slow-moving system taps into tropical moisture
RCMP say protesters hoped to "overwhelm" a wildfire blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Shuswap region, confronting officers late Wednesday amid some residents' refusal to obey evacuation orders. The tensions over the evacuation orders that cover thousands of people in the region come as the directives elsewhere in B.C.'s Interior are expected to ease, with firefighters reporting good progress thanks to rain and other favourable weather. Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting t
The new disturbance near Central America could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. Here’s the latest update.
More rainfall is on the way following flooding throughout parts of Essex County that washed out roads and filled up basements.As of Thursday evening, Windsor-Essex is under a thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says that there could be more heavy thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts up up to 120 km/h and rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 milimetres. There is also a risk of tornadoes and "nickel to ping pong ball"-sized hail.Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said it could en
YELLOWKNIFE — Wildfires advanced closer to the transportation hub point of Hay River in the Northwest Territories Friday, forcing crews to retreat and non-essential workers to flee. “Extremely high temperatures and strong southwest winds have created a blow-up event that has overwhelmed firefighters at the north end of the fire,” fire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick told reporters in a conference call Friday night. “There's currently a kilometres-wide flame front moving parallel to th
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — At least seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said. The National Weather Service on Friday said an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 125 mph (201 kilometers per hour) struck Lansing, the state capital, killing one person Thursday night and injuring three others.
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season, as meteorologists monitor a tropical storm that could pick up steam as it moves up the Atlantic coast. John Lohr, minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, says the campaign will include radio, print and online ads over the next four weeks. Nova Scotians should prepare for hurricanes by putting together an emergency kit with food, water, medications and impo
The chance for severe weather returns to the eastern Prairies, with the risk for rotating storms in parts of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba Thursday. A tornado or two can't be ruled out
Dozens of power outages are reported across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this morning, leaving thousands of homes without electricity.Despite a Tornado warning put in place late Thursday night, brining high winds and reports of funnel clouds, Environment Canada says there is nothing confirmed as of yet about anything touching down across the region.Meteorologist Mitch Meredith says while it's possible a tornado touched down in the region, it's still too early to tell."We did warn for quite a w
Some parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will see severe thunderstorms with the risk of rotating storms throughout the day on Friday.
At least 180,000 people were without power in Michigan on Friday, August 25, local media reported, after powerful storms ripped through the state on Thursday.Footage released by CSU/CIRA & NOAA shows the storms building over Michigan on Thursday night.A woman and two children died in a fatal collision during the storm on Thursday night, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told local media, after a vehicle hydroplaned and hit another on a wet road.The thunderstorms on Thursday brought winds of 70 mph, heavy rain, and hail, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Tornado warnings were in effect at Detroit Beach, Woodland Beach, and Stony Point, the NWS said.Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, according to the Michigan State Police. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Parts of Las Vegas, Nevada, flooded on Wednesday, August 23, as thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area.Multiple people were reported to be swept away in floodwaters, and at least two of them were missing, local news reported, citing police.Monsoon rains were expected to affect the area again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.This footage by X user @vegastheo shows a person walking through several inches of rainwater along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night. Credit: @vegastheo via Storyful
Evacuation orders in the Central Okanagan region of British Columbia continue to be rescinded as more residents are allowed to return home. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it has lifted a number of evacuation orders throughout communities in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and District of Lake Country. Meanwhile, crews say they were carrying out an aerial controlled burn Friday to combat the McDougall Creek wildfire, which forced thousands of residents in the Kelowna ar
Parts of Las Vegas, Nevada, flooded on Wednesday, August 23, as thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the area.Multiple people were reported to be swept away in floodwaters, and at least two of them were missing, local news reported, citing police.Monsoon rains were expected to affect the area again on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.This footage by Mo Reese shows cars driving through pooled water in Las Vegas. Credit: Mo Reese via Storyful
A slow-moving system drawing on sub-tropical moisture will bring another bout of heavy rain and possible flooding to the Maritime provinces before moving into Newfoundland this weekend
Nearly a week after Hurricane Hilary dropped record rainfall on Southern California, near-record high temperatures are expected here Monday and Tuesday.
The heat is expected to continue throughout the weekend, but relief is coming.
